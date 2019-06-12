Roadrunner Intermodal Services Invests in Equipment to Benefit Customers and Drivers

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Roadrunner Intermodal Services announced it has invested in new equipment to enhance its fleet, improve the driver experience and strengthen service for customers.

Roadrunner Intermodal Services acquired over 60 new tractors to better serve shippers who utilize major U.S. ports and railway hubs. This investment will continue to support Roadrunner Intermodal Services' ability to provide flexible and responsive drayage solutions. The new equipment is expected to help improve safety, reduce breakdowns, improve fuel efficiency, provide a better driving experience and minimize carbon emissions.

"The addition of over 60 new tractors will further solidify our position as a reliable, leading intermodal services provider in over twenty key markets including Chicago, Los Angeles, Long Beach, Charleston and Savannah. The new equipment will also allow us to provide enhanced shipping services to our customers in high-volume freight markets," said Ben Kirkland, President of Roadrunner Intermodal Services.

"Our focus remains on improving the driver experience. The investment in additional equipment is just one of the ways we are working to enhance driver satisfaction. We expect that newer, more reliable equipment will further augment our ability to deliver our customers' goods safely and on time, which is our primary goal," continued Kirkland.

About Roadrunner Intermodal Services

Roadrunner Intermodal Services is a nationwide drayage provider, operating near major port and rail locations in the United States. Committed to delivering flexible and responsive drayage solutions, Roadrunner Intermodal Services offers domestic and international drayage services, dedicated and expedited services, trans-loading, yard storage and other intermodal transportation services. To learn more about Roadrunner Intermodal Services, please visit rrts.com/intermodal.

About Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems is a leading asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics service provider offering a full suite of solutions under the Roadrunner®, Active On-Demand® and Ascent Global Logistics® brands. The Roadrunner brand offers less-than-truckload, over-the-road truckload and intermodal services. Active On-Demand offers premium mission critical air and ground transportation solutions. Ascent Global Logistics offers domestic freight management, retail consolidation, international freight forwarding and customs brokerage. For more information, please visit Roadrunner's websites, www.rrts.com and www.ascentgl.com.

