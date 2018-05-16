Roadrunner Transportation Systems Announces Further Business Integration to Expand Mission Critical Transportation Solutions

Active On-Demand will continue to deliver time and mission critical supply chain confidence for some of the nation's best known and successful manufacturing, distribution and consumer products companies. The combination of truck and aircraft fleets will provide customers with an expanded, more powerful logistics network for enhanced coverage across the United States and Mexico.

"We are proud to announce further progress on our continuing strategy of more fully integrating successful companies into larger business platforms," said Michael Gettle, President of Roadrunner. "Between Active On-Demand, USA Jet and Rich Logistics we have an extremely successful team that delivers reliability, dependability and precision. By combining the power of these teams, we will be able to better serve the nation's largest supply chain operations with multi-modal mission critical transportation support."

Tom Stenglein, President at Active Aero Group, and Shannon Everett, Chief Operations Officer at Rich Logistics, will expand their leadership responsibilities. Management teams in both organizations will take on expanded roles within the new organizational structure.

"Both Active On-Demand and Rich Logistics are extremely well respected in the world of mission critical freight transportation. We have optimized processes and empowered the best people to ensure velocity and precision that keep lean supply chains functioning efficiently," said Tom Stenglein. "One of the things we are most excited about is the power of our combined technologies. The integration of our technology platforms will not only benefit our customers but also our team members and drivers by improving efficiency and ensuring industry leading on-time performance."

Shannon Everett added, "This integration will provide a powerful asset backed solution for all of our customers' logistics needs. The combination of ground assets at Rich Logistics and air assets at USA Jet will give Active On-Demand an unprecedented capability to guarantee coverage of scheduled and unscheduled supply chain requirements."

The newly combined Active On-Demand entity will have five key areas of expertise including Scheduled Truckload, Ground Expedite, Air Charter, Hand Carry and International Airfreight.

Substantial work towards technology enhancements are already underway with satellite asset-tracking and bid-board systems being combined on one platform to provide seamless visibility across all modes of transportation including scheduled truckloads, expedite over-the-road and air charter services. The integrated technology will continue to provide customers with real-time access to market-driven pricing while simultaneously providing transparency into shipment status and key milestones.

About Active On-Demand

Active On-Demand is a business platform within Roadrunner's Truckload and Express Services segment that provides premium mission critical air and ground transportation solutions across North America for companies that require high service and highly reliable logistics. Committed to delivering time definite supply chain solutions, Active On-Demand specializes in Scheduled Truckload, Ground Expedite, Air Charter, Hand Carry and International Airfreight services. For more information, please visit the Active On-Demand website www.rrts.com/active-on-demand.

About Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems is a leading asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics service provider offering a full suite of solutions under the Roadrunner®, Active On-Demand® and Ascent Global Logistics® brands. The Roadrunner brand offers less-than-truckload, temperature controlled and intermodal services. Active On-Demand offers premium mission critical air and ground transportation solutions. Ascent Global Logistics offers domestic freight management, retail consolidation, international freight forwarding and customs brokerage. For more information, please visit Roadrunner's websites, www.rrts.com and www.ascentgl.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which relate to future events or performance. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the ability to strengthen its brokerage capabilities, future revenue and customer count, plans for offices and expansion of IT resources. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continuing," "ongoing," "expect," "believe," "intend," "predict," "potential," "opportunity," and similar words or phrases or the negatives of these words or phrases. These forward-looking statements are based on Roadrunner's current assumptions, expectations and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, estimates, assumptions, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that may cause Roadrunner's actual results, performance or achievements, to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Such factors include, among others, risks related to Roadrunner's ability to integrate operating companies, the restatement of Roadrunner's previously issued financial statements, the remediation of Roadrunner's identified material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting, the litigation resulting from the restatement of Roadrunner's previously issued financial statements and the other risk factors contained in Roadrunner's SEC filings, including Roadrunner's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016. Because the risks, estimates, assumptions and uncertainties referred to above could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, Roadrunner assumes no obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/roadrunner-transportation-systems-announces-further-business-integration-to-expand-mission-critical-transportation-solutions-300649090.html

SOURCE Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.rrts.com

