Roadrunner Transportation Systems Joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance

With several major technological initiatives currently underway, the partnership with BiTA will continue to help Roadrunner innovate and improve the customer experience for shippers of all sizes utilizing any mode of transportation. Joining the alliance will provide Roadrunner with additional tools and resources to constantly improve the utilization of supply chain data and technology.

"We are extremely proud to join BiTA and the opportunities it will create for our company, team members, drivers, pilots, customers, vendors and shareholders," said Scott Cousins, CIO of Roadrunner. "As transportation and technology professionals, we can never stop improving and we are very eager to join a pioneering group such as BiTA and help shape the future of our industry."

In an increasingly connected world, knowledge and best practices from the partnership with BiTA will support all of Roadrunner's key operations, including its Less-than-Truckload, Intermodal and Temperature Controlled businesses, as well as its Active On-Demand and Ascent Global Logistics brands.

Formed by technology and transportation executives, BiTA focuses on strengthening the foundation, development and education of blockchain standards within the freight industry.

"We are pleased to have Roadrunner as the newest member of BiTA. As one of the largest transportation and logistics companies in the United States, Roadrunner will help provide additional insight to help us continuously improve and implement progressive standards," said Chris Burruss, President of BiTA.

