Roadrunner Transportation Systems Recognized for Award-Winning Service Across Multiple Segments

Roadrunner Transportation Systems' ("Roadrunner" or the "company") (NYSE: RRTS) commitment to introducing innovative and robust service solutions can be seen across every Roadrunner segment, and as a result the company has continued to receive a variety of awards from many of the industry's most well-respected organizations. The most recent award, Carrier of the Year from Matson Logistics, recognized Roadrunner Intermodal Services for exceeding customer service expectations and delivering outstanding communication.

"We are extremely proud to be recognized as the top-performing drayage provider in the Eastern region from our partner, Matson Logistics," explained Ben Kirkland, President of Roadrunner Intermodal Services. "Our long-lasting partnership is built on our dedication to operational efficiency and reducing costs for both Matson Logistics and its customers."

Over the last year, Roadrunner Transportation Systems has received several awards across its businesses, including Roadrunner Intermodal Services, Roadrunner Freight and Active On-Demand. Additional details on each award received can be found below:

New Carrier of the Year by C.H. Robinson : Roadrunner Intermodal Services was honored to receive this award for consistently delivering flexible and dependable drayage solutions. On-time service by Roadrunner Intermodal Services exceeded 99 percent.

: Roadrunner Intermodal Services was honored to receive this award for consistently delivering flexible and dependable drayage solutions. On-time service by Roadrunner Intermodal Services exceeded 99 percent. Asset-Lite Carrier of the Year by GlobalTranz : Roadrunner Freight was recognized for its responsive customer service, operational excellence, competitive pricing structure, accessible technology and strategic business relationship with GlobalTranz. Roadrunner Freight has partnered with GlobalTranz, a leading third-party logistics company, for 11 years to provide shippers with access to premium technology and cost-effective LTL services.

: Roadrunner Freight was recognized for its responsive customer service, operational excellence, competitive pricing structure, accessible technology and strategic business relationship with GlobalTranz. Roadrunner Freight has partnered with GlobalTranz, a leading third-party logistics company, for 11 years to provide shippers with access to premium technology and cost-effective LTL services. Supplier of the Year by General Motors : General Motors recognized Active On-Demand for consistently exceeding GM's expectations, creating outstanding value and introducing innovations to the company. This is the sixth time Active On-Demand received the award.

: General Motors recognized Active On-Demand for consistently exceeding GM's expectations, creating outstanding value and introducing innovations to the company. This is the sixth time Active On-Demand received the award. Federal Aviation Administration Diamond Award : The Federal Aviation Administration recognized USA Jet Airlines, part of Active On-Demand, with the Diamond of Excellence Award for Aircraft Maintenance Technician Training. The award is only granted to airlines that go above and beyond the required training and demonstrates a commitment to the education of its people and safe practices.

: The Federal Aviation Administration recognized Jet Airlines, part of Active On-Demand, with the Diamond of Excellence Award for Aircraft Maintenance Technician Training. The award is only granted to airlines that go above and beyond the required training and demonstrates a commitment to the education of its people and safe practices. ARGUS International Platinum Award: ARGUS International evaluated and audited USA Jet Airlines, part of Active On-Demand, and found it to have demonstrated the highest levels of safety and regulatory compliance. This includes reviewing historical safety analysis, aircraft and operational process validation, pilot background checks and on-site safety audits.

"These awards are a testament of our team's commitment in delivering upon our promise statement – Your Goods. Our Best.®," explained Curt Stoelting, Chief Executive Officer of Roadrunner Transportation Systems. "Being recognized by our customers demonstrates in a very tangible way that the extra effort, dedication and teamwork is paying off. We applaud the hard work of our team members, drivers and pilots."

About Roadrunner Intermodal Services

Roadrunner Intermodal Services is a nationwide drayage provider, operating near major port and rail locations in the United States. Committed to delivering flexible and responsive drayage solutions, Roadrunner Intermodal Services offers domestic and international drayage services, dedicated and expedited services, trans-loading, yard storage and other intermodal transportation services. To learn more about Roadrunner Intermodal Services, please visit rrts.com/intermodal.

About Roadrunner Freight

Roadrunner Freight, a division of Roadrunner LTL, is committed to providing reliable and cost-effective less-than-truckload service. Through 29 service centers and strategic partnerships located across the country, Roadrunner Freight offers expansive long haul, regional and next day service in all major US markets. For more information, please visit rrts.com/freight.

About Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems is a leading asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics service provider offering a full suite of solutions under the Roadrunner®, Active On-Demand® and Ascent Global Logistics® brands. The Roadrunner brand offers less-than-truckload, over-the-road truckload and intermodal services. Active On-Demand offers premium mission critical air and ground transportation solutions. Ascent Global Logistics offers domestic freight management, retail consolidation, international freight forwarding and customs brokerage. For more information, please visit Roadrunner's websites, www.rrts.com and www.ascentgl.com.

About Matson Logistics

Matson Logistics serves a broad mix of manufacturers, retailers, and distributors with freight transportation across North America including "any size, any distance" truck haulage and intermodal rail service using all Class I providers. Its warehouses are located in the heavyweight zones of key ports and provide inventory receiving, storage, and distribution for domestic and imported consumer and commercial products.

By combining supply chain services and multimodal transportation with process expertise and digital data management, Matson Logistics helps clients make significant and lasting improvements to their sourcing and distribution networks. It is part of Matson, Inc., a 137-year-old ocean transportation carrier that connects more than 40 ports throughout the Pacific.NYSE: MATX. www.Matson.com

About GlobalTranz

GlobalTranz is a technology company providing award-winning cloud-based multi-modal Transportation Management System (TMS) products to shippers, carriers, 3PLs and brokers. GlobalTranz is leading the logistics software and services market in innovative technology that optimizes the efficiency of freight movement and matches shipper demand and carrier capacity in real-time. Leveraging its extensive independent agent network, GlobalTranz has emerged as a fast-growing market leader with a customer base of over 1 million product users and 25,000 shippers. In 2019, Transport Topics named GlobalTranz #8 on their list of Top 10 largest freight brokerage firms in the U.S.

About C.H. Robinson

C.H. Robinson solves logistics problems for companies across the globe and across industries, from the simple to the most complex. With over $20 billion in freight under management and 18 million shipments annually, we are the world's largest logistics platform. Our global suite of services accelerates trade to seamlessly deliver the products and goods that drive the world's economy. With the combination of our multi-modal transportation management system and expertise, we use our information advantage to deliver smarter solutions for our more than 124,000 customers and 76,000 contract carriers. Our technology is built by and for supply chain experts to bring faster, more meaningful improvements to our customers' businesses. As a responsible global citizen, we are also proud to contribute millions of dollars to support causes that matter to our company, our Foundation and our employees. For more information, visit http://www.chrobinson.com or view our company video

