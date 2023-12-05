Roadrunner Venture Studios Launches with Backing from America's Frontier Fund

First-of-its-kind venture studio to commercialize deep technology in New Mexico with all-star roster of technologists and entrepreneurs.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roadrunner Venture Studios today launched in Albuquerque, New Mexico backed by America's Frontier Fund (AFF) and the New Mexico State Investment Council. Roadrunner works to commercialize American science and technology, especially ideas coming out of New Mexico's world-class national labs and innovation ecosystem. The studio is focused primarily on building companies in critical technology fields including AI, quantum, energy, space, clean tech, and advanced manufacturing.

Roadrunner is led by industry heavyweights. AFF president and COO Jordan Blashek, AFF GP and veteran entrepreneur Steve Weinstein, and ICON co-founder Evan Loomis sit on the board of directors. Technologist Amotz Maimon is the studio's Head of Technology and Product. The leadership is rounded out by Mike Chieco, Head of Business and Strategy, and Ashley Hudson, Head of Talent. The studio also boasts a strong local team who ensure close collaboration with New Mexico stakeholders.

"Roadrunner's mission is to bring national resources to bear on places teeming with scientific talent and untapped innovation like New Mexico. We're thrilled to anchor our work in this community," said Roadrunner Head of Studio Adam Hammer. "Out of this new headquarters in downtown Albuquerque will spring our team's work to build the nation's premier platform for new deep tech ventures in America, for America."

"Roadrunner's model is unique. It's exactly what the country needs to kickstart a new era of innovation," said Roadrunner Chairman of the Board Steve Weinstein. "Roadrunner is pushing outside the box into territories beyond New York and Silicon Valley and into technologies beyond our imaginations."

"AFF is proud that Roadrunner Venture Studios was our first investment," said AFF CEO Gilman Louie. "By creating companies in critical technologies, Roadrunner is ushering in a new wave of American innovation and ecosystem building that will benefit not only New Mexico, but also the greater U.S. economy."

Roadrunner will announce its first portfolio companies at today's launch event. The launch will also feature a ribbon-cutting for the downtown Albuquerque headquarters, a fireside chat with Evan Loomis and Gilman Louie, two panel discussions featuring leaders from Playground Global, Khosla Ventures, and Prelude Ventures, studio portfolio company leadership, and a celebratory reception.

About Roadrunner Venture Studios:

Roadrunner Venture Studios is a company creation factory. We co-found breakthrough deep-tech ventures with the nation's most brilliant scientists, engineers, and innovators. Our team gets involved at the earliest possible moment — often when a company is just a whiteboard scribble, a concept modeled in wire-frame, or as founders are puzzling through how to design a pitch deck or process payroll — and rapidly accelerates product development, commercialization, and recruitment. We are the ultimate company "starter-kit," equipping our portfolio companies with everything they need to go from the kernel of an idea to a venture-backed growth engine. Our promise is clear: our founders leave our studio with a company, a check, a customer, and a team.

