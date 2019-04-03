RoadRunnerApp.com Obtains LEB Certification by Louisiana Economic Development

VILLE PLATTE, La., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Louisiana based, RoadRunnerApp.com, has announced today that they have reached Louisiana Entrepreneurial Business certification, making the company eligible to participate in the Louisiana Angel Investor Tax Credit program offered by Louisiana Economic Development. In addition to this program, RoadRunnerApp.com is also located in a newly designated Federal Opportunity Zone. These LED programs and Opportunity Zones give tax incentives for individuals or businesses interested in investing into companies that qualify for the programs. "We have done our homework and have completed the necessary steps to create handsome tax incentives for investors interested in our business model," states company President, Brett McElwee.

RoadRunnerApp.com's business model is designed to create hundreds of new part-time jobs across Louisiana and abroad within the next few months.

The company expects their new on-demand delivery app to be completed by June of this year and hundreds of delivery drivers will be instantly hired by the company upon completion. RoadRunnerApp.com previously reported that they will be offering attractive driver compensation plans that actually share in company revenues. The company has been receiving strong interest from multiple business markets since its initial press release came out in February of this year. "The construction of the app is still on-going but is on schedule. We are excited to be adding all these new jobs and services to this geographical area," continues McElwee.

About RoadRunnerApp.com

RoadRunnerApp.com is a Louisiana based, on-demand delivery app business founded in January of 2019 by Brett McElwee. The company has plans to roll out their unique app based delivery service on a national level and is currently seeking strategic investors and or partners. RoadRunnerApp.com will operate inside and outside of the food and grocery delivery market; and also creating delivery services to other strategic markets and under serviced areas of the US.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Brett McElwee at (337) 224-1078

