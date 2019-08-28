RoadRunnerApp.com to Hire Hundreds of Louisiana Drivers

VILLE PLATTE, La., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Louisiana based, RoadRunnerApp.com, Inc, has begun the process of recruiting and inputting drivers into their new mobile delivery app. RoadRunnerApp.com began the process of developing an on-demand mobile delivery app earlier this year. The company reports that the app is very close to completion and it has started the process of building their database with drivers. RoadRunnerApp.com will kick off the recruiting efforts inside the state of Louisiana but also has future plans to expand shortly to neighboring states. Interested drivers can access the app at RoadRunnerApp.com and download it for free to their mobile device or desktop.

RoadRunnerApp.com has implemented a driver compensation plan where RoadRunner drivers share in the revenues generated by the company. RoadRunner drivers work on an independent bases, offering unique benefits, such as, making your own schedules and flexible work environments. Potential drivers can visit the app at RoadRunnerApp.com to review the benefits of joining the RoadRunner driver family.

About RoadRunnerApp.com

RoadRunnerApp.com, Inc is a Louisiana based, on-demand delivery app business founded in January of 2019 by Brett McElwee. The company has plans to roll out their unique app based delivery service on a national level and is currently seeking strategic investors and or partners. RoadRunnerApp.com will operate inside and outside of the food and grocery delivery market; and also creating delivery services to other strategic markets and under serviced areas of the US.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Brett McElwee at 1-866-835-3717 or email at brett@fcmedstaffing.com

Contact: Brett McElwee

RoadRunnerApp.com

Phone: 1-866-835-3717

Email: 220625@email4pr.com

SOURCE RoadRunnerApp.com

