RoadRunnerApp.com to Launch new Mobile Delivery App in Lafayette and Lake Charles Markets

RoadRunnerApp.com will begin by servicing Louisiana markets but has aspirations of expanding it's business model into neighboring states and beyond. The app can be downloaded from RoadRunnerApp.com or from the Google Play store.

About RoadRunnerApp.com

RoadRunnerApp.com is a Louisiana based, on-demand delivery app business founded in January 2019 by Brett McElwee. The company has plans to roll out their unique app based delivery service on a national level and is currently seeking strategic investors and or partners. RoadRunnerApp.com will operate inside and outside of the food and grocery delivery market; and also creating delivery services to other strategic markets and under serviced areas of the US.

RoadRunnerApp.com

