RoadRunnerApp.com to Launch new Mobile Delivery App in Lafayette and Lake Charles Markets
Delivering AnyThing from AnyWhere…Same Day!
Jan 13, 2020, 08:00 ET
LAFAYETTE, La., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Louisiana based, RoadRunnerApp.com, has launched their new mobile delivery app in the Acadiana and Calcasieu markets. RoadRunnerApp.com completed a soft roll out of their app at the end on 2019 but has released their new revised 2020 version of the app today. The new app is aiming to revolutionize the way people shop by offering same day delivery of retail items to customer's doorsteps; including but not limited to carry-out food and groceries. RoadRunnerApp.com had announced back in February of 2019 their intensions to enter the mobile on-demand delivery market. The company has also announced that they can instantly deliver from any store or restaurant in those markets due to their unique business model. Customers are to place their orders directly with the restaurants or store and then use the RoadRunner app to set up delivery. The app currently has 300 plus drivers within the two markets and surrounding areas.
Since RoadRunner's fees are calculated by mileage, they operate with no delivery boundaries and no commission or set up charges to the retail stores and restaurants. "We are able to deliver our restaurant and retail partner's products farther than our competitor's boundaries and we're able to do it free of charge to the business owners. Our business model is different than what is currently out there and we think it's a better opportunity for our business partners," stated company president Brett McElwee.
RoadRunnerApp.com will begin by servicing Louisiana markets but has aspirations of expanding it's business model into neighboring states and beyond. The app can be downloaded from RoadRunnerApp.com or from the Google Play store.
About RoadRunnerApp.com
RoadRunnerApp.com is a Louisiana based, on-demand delivery app business founded in January 2019 by Brett McElwee. The company has plans to roll out their unique app based delivery service on a national level and is currently seeking strategic investors and or partners. RoadRunnerApp.com will operate inside and outside of the food and grocery delivery market; and also creating delivery services to other strategic markets and under serviced areas of the US.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Brett McElwee at (337) 224-1078 or email at admin@roadrunnerapp.com.
