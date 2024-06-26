Roadshow of the 2nd China Intl Supply Chain Expo held in Zurich

BEIJING, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China.org.cn: The China-Switzerland Business Dialogue and a roadshow for the 2nd China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) were held in Zurich on June 19, with Chinese and Swiss officials and business leaders in attendance.

Ren Hongbin, chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), led the Chinese delegation at the event and gave a keynote speech.

CCPIT Chairman Ren Hongbin introduced the mutual industrial strengths of China during the China-Switzerland Business Dialogue in Zurich

Other speakers included Chen Yun, Chinese consul general in Zurich and for the Principality of Liechtenstein, Xie Guoxiang, minister-counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Switzerland, Stefan Barny of Switzerland Global Enterprise, and Robert Wiest, president of the Swiss-Chinese Chamber of Commerce.

The event drew over 100 business leaders from both countries.

Ren emphasized the complementary nature of China's extensive market and integrated industrial chains with Switzerland's advanced economy and industrial capabilities. He invited Swiss companies to participate in the upcoming CISCE to enhance cooperation and streamline global supply chain processes.

Stefan Barny of Switzerland Global Enterprise stated that Switzerland Global Enterprise would work to facilitate greater Swiss participation in the next expo, viewing it as a crucial step in strengthening Sino-Swiss and global economic ties.

President Wiest of the Swiss-Chinese Chamber of Commerce commended CCPIT's efforts in organizing the expo, describing it as an effective and professional platform that contributes to the orderly development of international trade.

Chen Yun, Chinese consul general in Zurich, praised the inaugural CISCE for demonstrating China's commitment to economic openness, which has bolstered international confidence in the second expo. She encouraged Swiss companies to seize the opportunities presented by the event to enter the Chinese market.

Xie Guoxiang, minister-counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Switzerland, highlighted the significant industrial strengths of both countries and the vast potential for cooperation, encouraging more businesses to pursue tangible collaborations with China.

The second CISCE, set to take place in Beijing from Nov. 26 to 30, 2024, will showcase advanced manufacturing, intelligent vehicles, green agriculture, clean energy, digital technology, healthy living, and supply chain services. Over 400 companies, ranging from local enterprises to global players, have already committed to participating in the event.

http://www.china.org.cn/business/2024-06/26/content_117274766.htm

SOURCE China.org.cn