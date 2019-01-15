Roadside Assistance from Allstate Motor Club Available to Haggleparts Customers

DETROIT, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Haggleparts.com, the online parts and accessories aggregator and consumer automotive repair services, has selected Allstate Motor Club to provide 24/7 roadside assistance to both its customers and the public.

"We are very pleased to be able to offer roadside assistance from Allstate Motor Club to our customers, as well as to members of the public," stated Koby Konadu, CTO of Haggleparts.com. "Consumers can access roadside assistance services from Allstate Motor Club, on a pay-per-use basis, directly from the Haggleparts.com website and mobile app. No membership fees or sign up are required, and it is available at any hour of the day or night. We are proud to partner with Allstate and this is a great service to have when you need it. Haggleparts customers can expect the best quality roadside assistance for themselves and their families, thanks to our association with Allstate Motor Club."

Allstate has been providing roadside services for more than 50 years. Motorists who have a vehicle breakdown, flat tire, lockout, run out of gas, or have any other vehicle-related problem, can access pay-per-use roadside assistance from Allstate Motor Club by visiting Haggleparts.com or within the Haggleparts mobile app. No insurance coverage from any company is required to use the service, and there are no hidden fees. Roadside assistance via the mobile website or app is available to motorists in all 50 states 24/7.

The stranded motorist simply selects a needed service, and can then watch the service vehicle approach in real time on their mobile device. Allstate Motor Club uses GPS technology to locate both the user and the nearest available service provider, helping motorists to get back on the road as quickly and safely as possible.

After the roadside service has been completed, the customer can complete a satisfaction survey to provide immediate feedback on the quality of the service received. The entire process has been designed to give Haggleparts customers a trustworthy and affordable roadside assistance option.

At Haggleparts, our number one priority is to give car owners a hassle-free experience when it comes to their vehicle maintenance. We use technology to provide you best prices on quality aftermarket parts, Search highly rated and reliable mechanic shops that are specialized on your vehicle make. Haggleparts MyCarBay is the center for complete health, maintenance history and repair hub for your cars. Search through various technical articles and bulletins for valuable and resourceful information to give you knowledge on car system interactions and guide for car owners on preventative maintenance so you can Do It Yourself and save money. Safety Recalls for all makes and models, VIN decodes are available to verify all features and options as specified by the manufacturer at the time of production to authenticate used car sales listing information.

