ROADSIDE ATTRACTIONS REVEALS FIRST LOOK AT 'A GREAT AWAKENING' FROM SIGHT & SOUND, COMING TO THEATERS APRIL 3, 2026

LANCASTER, Pa., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sight & Sound has released the official teaser trailer and poster for A GREAT AWAKENING, set to open in movie theatres April 3, 2026, amid America's 250th anniversary celebration. In partnership with Roadside Attractions, the film marks the next significant step in Sight & Sound's expanding film initiative following the box office success of I HEARD THE BELLS (2022) and NOAH—Live!, which debuted in the top 10 earlier this year.

A Great Awakening in theaters nationwide April 3, 2026.

From the storytellers known for five decades of immersive, faith-centered productions, A GREAT AWAKENING illuminates a gripping and often overlooked chapter of American history: before the Revolution, there was a Revelation. Set in the tense years leading up to the fight for independence, the film uncovers the spiritual movement that reshaped hearts, unified communities, and helped forge the identity of a nation.

At the center of this awakening is George Whitefield, the bold, charismatic preacher whose voice carried across colonies and class divides. His preaching became the "tiny candle" that sparked a sweeping wave of renewal. The film also explores his unlikely friendship with Benjamin Franklin, a transformative bond of intellect and faith that helped shape emerging American ideals.

"We hope this film allows audiences to witness how ordinary people and an extraordinary God can steer the course of a nation," said Joshua Enck, Director of A GREAT AWAKENING and President & Chief Story Officer of Sight & Sound. "In a moment when the conversation around liberty is once again front and center, this story reminds us that a spiritual awakening helped prepare a nation long before independence was declared."

A GREAT AWAKENING invites audiences to step into a defining moment in American history through powerful performances and deeply human storytelling. The film continues Sight & Sound's commitment to creating shared cinematic experiences that resonate long after the credits roll.

SYNOPSIS: A GREAT AWAKENING tells the true story of an unlikely friendship that resulted in one of the most defining moments in American history. With the colonies on the brink of collapse, the Reverend George Whitefield sparks the first Great Awakening, uniting an entire generation with his thundering proclamation of liberty in Christ. In a miraculous turn of events, one of Whitefield's closest friends and greatest promoters becomes none other than Benjamin Franklin. With the nation's freedom hanging in the balance, Franklin discovers true liberty cannot only be written into law - it must be awakened in the hearts of the people.

About Sight & Sound

Sight & Sound is a storytelling company passionate about bringing true stories of redemption to life on stage and on screen that reveal the power of the Gospel. Since its beginning as a traveling multi-media show in 1976, Sight & Sound has inspired over 30 million people with stories from the pages of scripture and history. Today, Sight & Sound operates two live-theater venues, immersing over a million people each year in state-of-the-art original productions. In 2020, Sight & Sound launched an online streaming platform, welcoming a new global audience from over 175 countries around the world. Most recently, Sight & Sound expanded into feature films, debuting at #2 in movie theaters across the nation. Sight & Sound is headquartered in Lancaster, PA with over 800 employees companywide.

About Roadside Attractions

Roadside Attractions has established itself as a leader in distinctive, acclaimed, and commercially successful independent film distribution. Since its founding in 2003, the company has grossed over $500 million and earned 23 Academy Award® nominations. Its slate of critical and commercial successes includes Judy, Emily the Criminal, Manchester by the Sea, The Peanut Butter Falcon, Winter's Bone, The Last Showgirl, Mud, Margin Call, I Can Only Imagine, A Most Wanted Man, and Super-Size Me, as well as Academy Award®-short-listed titles Beyond Utopia and The Monk and the Gun.

Recent releases include Bryan Fuller's fantastical debut feature and Spirit Award nominee Dust Bunny, starring Mads Mikkelsen, Academy Award® nominee Sigourney Weaver, and Sophie Sloan; Spirit Award nominee Twinless, starring James Sweeney and Dylan O'Brien; and Bill Condon's visionary new interpretation of the Tony Award®-winning Broadway musical Kiss Of The Spider Woman, starring Jennifer Lopez, Diego Luna, and acclaimed breakout Tonatiuh.

Upcoming films include H is for Hawk, starring Emmy Award® winner and Golden Globe® nominee Claire Foy and Academy Award® nominee Brendan Gleeson, based on one of the New York Times's 100 Best Books of the 21st Century of the same name. Roadside will also soon release Tribeca Film Festival debut Tow, directed by Stephanie Laing and starring Rose Byrne, as well as TIFF thriller Fuze from Academy Award® nominee David Mackenzie and stars Theo James and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

