According to Mike Chalk, CDG's Vice President of Product Development, "Incorporating data from Roadside Systems into MBS has provided obvious advantages for the client in terms of planning and scheduling their field jobs, because it allows them to see their service vehicles and vehicle information on the same maps they use to track their trouble tickets and tasks. We are always looking for ways to integrate with other systems that increase efficiencies within MBS. Uniting Roadside System data with our existing maps is a perfect example of an integration that benefits MBS."

About CDG: CDG offers scalable, accurate billing and operational support solutions for voice, video, and data for retail and wholesale telecommunications carriers and service providers. Options include: BDS, Interconnect, CABS, Mediation, Customer Care, Network / Plant, Trouble, Service Provisioning, E-Care, Task Management and third-party financial, mapping and facilities management products. Service bureau, hosted and licensed options are available. Visit our website at www.cdg.ws to learn more.

About Roadside Systems: Roadside Systems has offered its clients GPS based fleet management and reporting solutions for more than 15 years. Roadside Systems' GPS based Fleet Monitoring and Reporting System "RoMa" help companies across the country achieve efficiencies that usually lead to increased productivity and reduced costs in their operations. Roadside Systems works closely with its clients to create tailored software solutions for their particular needs. Roadside Systems flexible platform easily integrates with its client's critical software applications. Visit Roadside Systems website at www.roadsidesystems.com to learn more.

Contact: Ryan Travaille

Phone: 217 402-3445

ryant@cdg.ws

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/roadside-systems-integration-provides-vehicle-location-tracking-in-mbs-300674055.html

SOURCE Communications Data Group

