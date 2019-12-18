Roadside Zoo Animals Living in Deplorable Conditions Given New Life at The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Colorado

KEENESBURG, Colo., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following an Iowa judge's ruling that a private, roadside zoo be closed and its exotic animals removed due to "deplorable" conditions, several of the animals are finding new life at The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Colorado.

On December 9, the Sanctuary and a number of other rescue organizations including the Animal Rescue League of Iowa and the Animal Legal Defense Fund worked in concert to remove hundreds of exotic animals, large and small, from the Cricket Hollow Zoo in Manchester, Iowa.

Conditions at the roadside zoo that greeted rescuers on the morning of December 9th. One of two black bears rescued from corn crib cages. Each bear had spent years confined to the cramped space.

According to Sanctuary executive director, Pat Craig, it was a bittersweet rescue. "Most of the animals had been removed from the site by the owners before rescuers arrived, so many of the animals we were supposed to bring back to Colorado were not there," Craig said. "Naturally, our hope is those missing animals not be forgotten and that everything possible be done to ensure they end up in a good home," he added.

Among the animals not rescued were five grizzly bears, two mountain lions (cougars), a wolf-hybrid and a camel. However, the two black bears, three coyotes, kit fox and llama that were saved are already adapting to their new homes, with the black bears soon to be released into their 250-acre habitat along with other rescued bears.

About The Wild Animal Sanctuary:

Located near Keenesburg, Colorado, The Wild Animal Sanctuary is the largest nonprofit carnivore sanctuary in the world, with over 500 rescued animals including lions, tigers, bears, wolves, leopards and other large carnivores living in large-acreage natural habitats. Established in 1980, the Sanctuary operates two locations with more than 10,000 acres for abused, abandoned and confiscated carnivores and specializes in rehabilitating captive wildlife so they can be released into natural habitats where they can roam freely and live with others of their own kind. More information is available at www.wildanimalsanctuary.org and www.wildanimalrefuge.org

