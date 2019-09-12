Roadstar Services Launches, Providing Full Transparency in Pricing and Coverage for Vehicle Service Contracts

CONWAY, Ark., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RoadStar Services, providing a new take on extended vehicle service contracts for car owners, today announced the official launch of the company and website servicing automobile owners throughout the United States.* RoadStar Services provides automobile owners with the same proven industry-leading vehicle service contracts trusted by millions of automobile owners for over 30 years, while avoiding the hassle and risk of sharing personal information on unwanted sales calls.

Designed to offer the easiest, most cost-efficient and transparent vehicle service contracts in the industry, RoadStar Services' online estimation calculator shows the exact price along with coverage details based on VIN and mileage of any vehicle. The options for longer contracts and add-on coverages are clearly marked and competitively priced. In addition, all RoadStar Services contracts include emergency roadside service throughout the life of the vehicle service contract, as well as rental car reimbursement, coverage transferability and more.

"Until today, to purchase an extended vehicle service contract online, you had to enter your personal information on a website and then deal with a salesperson constantly calling you and trying to sell you as much as possible. The sales process has been confusing, pricing has not been clear, and shopping around meant you'd opened yourself to a barrage of unwanted calls and emails," said Anders Steele, VP of Communications for RoadStar Services. "We created RoadStar Services to be a one-stop-shop for customers interested in protecting their vehicle with an extended service contract. RoadStar Services offers pricing transparency, instantaneous quotes, and detailed coverage descriptions, delivering the type of service this generation of automobile owners have come to expect. At RoadStar Services, we're proud to say, 'we'll never call you' – but we are available, should you need help."

For more information, visit: RoadStar Services on the web at https://RoadStarServices.com

To offer industry-proven coverage, RoadStar Services partnered with an industry leader providing vehicle service contracts to automobile owners for more than 30 years. The nationwide coverage is fully-insured and top-rated by customers as well as the Better Business Bureau. All RoadStar Services contracts feature $0 deductible, a 30-day money-back guarantee, and allow customers to have their vehicle serviced at their preferred auto shop.

All Vehicle Services Contracts Include

Nationwide Coverage

30-Day Money-Back guarantee

$0 Deductible on all plans

Deductible on all plans 24/7/365 Roadside service

Integrated rental car reimbursement

Full transferability on the resale of the vehicle

About RoadStar Services:

RoadStar Services is a company of auto enthusiasts dedicated to offering customers services that help prolong the life of their cars. RoadStar Services offers comprehensive extended vehicle service contracts to protect nearly every auto on the road. All RoadStar Services contracts are backed by industry-leading service contracts, and feature $0 deductible, a 30-day money-back guarantee, roadside assistance and much more.

* RoadStar Services contracts are not available for purchase in the state of California

SOURCE RoadStar Services

Related Links

https://roadstarservices.com

