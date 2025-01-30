Roadster Salon Breaks Record for Highest Fiat Sale

CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Roadster Salon the premier restorer and modifier of Fiat Spiders in North America has broken the record for the highest auction price online for a Spider. With clients around the globe, they feature turn-key versions of the Spider in a range of configurations and price points. Projects can be based on cars selected from Roadster Salon's inventory, or examples provided by the consumer.

Roadster Salon Thrives During Pandemic; EV Development Supported by Fiat 500e Sales

The Fiat Spider is fast becoming one of the most sought-after classic cars on the road today. Their timeless Pininfarina design, vintage driving experience and splash of Ferrari DNA, make the Spider a great choice for enthusiasts and casual drivers alike. For the past two decades, Roadster Salon has reinvigorated these stunning cars with modern updates and improved build quality.

This particular Fiat Spider was listed on the classic car auction site bringatrailer.com. The project was completed by Roadster Salon in 2023, and backed by their transferable warranty. It featured upgrades that improved the car's performance and finish. This record setting Spider's selling price eclipsed $60,000 (with buyer fees). Represented by Georgopoulos Motors, the car received the highest number of views (over 25,000), comments (over 200) and watchers (over 1600) ever recorded for a Fiat. Easily the strongest showing to date for a Fiat Spider sold online.

Bringatrailer.com is regarded as one of the most credible resources for classic car sales in the US. Reaching 1.4 million households with over 600,000 registered bidders. BAT features an average of 800 new listings weekly. The site is greatly trusted, as listings are carefully curated and vetted for accuracy. Their approach is unique with real time feedback provided by the seller and potential buyers in a forum style exchange.

Ray Marchica, Roadster Salon's Director of Sales and Marketing felt validated by the car's showing. "It's heartening to know Roadster is finally being recognized for our years of hard work and technical development. We've built a loyal following, and the strength of this sale reflects the brand awareness Roadster Salon Spiders now possess." Marchica further commented, "Our Spiders are truly special. They are improved in critical areas but retain their original charm. Tremendous fun to drive--the perfect alternative for customers who love the classic Fiat design but prefer a convertible with fewer compromises."

Roadster Salon Spiders are custom built to order with typical 12–18-month lead times. Models feature several different engine configurations, performance and finish levels. See their website at www.roadstersalon.com or contact Ray Marchica for a sales consultation at 847.769.7880 or email [email protected].

SOURCE Roadster Salon