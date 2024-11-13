ROADSYNC AND TOWBOOK INTEGRATE TO IMPROVE PAYMENTS FOR TOWING COMPANIES

New integration combines leading towing software with payment platform built for fleets.

ATLANTA, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RoadSync, a top digital payment platform for the supply chain industry, and Towbook, a trusted leader in towing management software, announced today an integration that will improve payments for towing and roadside repair businesses across the country. The integration brings together Towbook's towing software with RoadSync's payment tools, which are designed for the specific needs of the towing industry.

With this integration, towing companies can seamlessly turn calls into invoices to collect payments using their RoadSync and Towbook accounts. The integration simplifies back-office work, enables shops to accept fuel cards and fleet checks, and gives Towbook users new payment options. RoadSync's tools for handling towing-related fraud and disputes, along with its unmatched array of payment options, provides a comprehensive solution for heavy, medium, and light-duty towing businesses.

"We're excited to work with Towbook to bring a game-changing payment experience to the towing industry," said Robin Gregg, CEO at RoadSync. "By combining our knowledge of logistics payments with Towbook's leading towing software, we're helping towing companies of all sizes improve their financial management and grow their fleet-oriented business."

"Integrating with RoadSync was an obvious choice. Their commitment to the towing industry, along with their expertise in payments in our space, makes this a great solution for our clients," said Dan Smith, CEO at Towbook. "A RoadSync integration has been highly requested by Towbook users for quite some time and we look forward to offering this payment solution to our customers."

About RoadSync

RoadSync is the digital financial platform for the logistics industry. By removing paper and phone calls from business transactions, RoadSync offers a fast, convenient, and secure way to move and manage money and conduct business, dramatically reducing payment processing time and maximizing revenue collection. RoadSync offers payment products for warehouses, carriers, brokers, repair/tow merchants and drivers, integrating and automating the financial systems fueling the logistics industry. For more information, visit www.roadsync.com.

About Towbook

Towbook has become the most trusted leader in towing management software solutions. With millions of jobs processed through the software monthly, Towbook is revolutionizing the way towing and roadside assistance professionals run their business by allowing companies to manage service requests from multiple channels with a single toolset. Towbook prides itself on empowering towing and roadside companies to easily manage dispatching, invoicing, vehicle inventory, impounds, liens, auctions, and more - all through an easy-to-use web-based system accessible on desktop, Android, and iOS.

