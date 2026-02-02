RoadSync Launches Chargeback Defense Program for Logistics Industry

New program addresses rising fraud challenges facing towing and logistics operators with automatic reimbursement and dispute management

ATLANTA, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RoadSync today announced Chargeback Defense, a program designed to protect logistics companies from fraudulent chargebacks while eliminating the administrative burden of fighting disputes.

Chargebacks have become an increasingly costly problem for towing operators, repair shops, and warehouses. Unlike traditional retail businesses, these companies often serve customers during stressful situations—vehicle breakdowns, accidents, or urgent deliveries—making them particularly vulnerable to disputes. When fraud occurs, these service providers lose both the payment and the value of services already rendered, with limited recourse.

The challenge is compounded by the fact that most towing and logistics operators lack the resources and tools larger merchants use to contest chargebacks effectively. Gathering documentation, responding to disputes within tight deadlines, and navigating payment processor requirements takes valuable time away from operations—often with little success in recovering losses.

"Towing and logistics operators face unique chargeback risks that traditional payment processors don't adequately address," said Lester Rivera, RoadSync's Chief Revenue Officer. "These businesses need protection built specifically for how they operate, not generic solutions designed for retail."

Chargeback Defense provides automatic reimbursement for fraud-related disputes on transactions processed through RoadSync's Remote Checkout with 3DS authentication. When a covered dispute occurs, RoadSync handles the entire response process and deposits covered amounts directly via ACH within 5-7 business days, with coverage up to $10,000 per transaction and $25,000 annually.

"We switched to RoadSync because our previous processor wasn't protecting us against chargebacks and friendly fraud," said Tyler Douglass of Mighty Fleet Services. "Since we made the switch, we haven't had a single issue."

The program is available immediately to RoadSync customers using Remote Checkout payment links. More information is available at learn.roadsync.com/chargeback-defense.

