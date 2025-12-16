Roadway Moving Expands to Texas, Extending Its High-Touch Moving Experience to Dallas, Austin and Houston

New Dallas hub marks a pivotal expansion of Roadway's national footprint and introduces its hospitality driven service model to the Lone Star State

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Roadway Moving, New York City's highest-rated moving company and one of the fastest growing relocation brands in the country, today announced the opening of a new Texas hub. The new facility, located at 12684 International Parkway in Dallas, positions Roadway to serve the rapidly growing regions of Dallas, Austin and Houston with both local and long-distance moving services.

The launch of the Texas hub reflects the continued momentum of Roadway's nationwide growth strategy. Dallas provides a central operational anchor that strengthens the company's coast to coast network and expands its ability to support customers throughout the South and Midwest. As Texas continues to lead the country in population and business growth, Roadway is positioned to meet rising demand with the elevated service standard and 91 percent Net Promoter Score that have defined the brand for nearly two decades.

"Texas marks an important new chapter for Roadway," said Ross Sapir, Founder and CEO of Roadway Moving. "Our company has grown by earning trust market by market, and by delivering service that is organized, consistent and rooted in genuine care. Establishing a presence in Dallas allows us to bring that experience to a new region and to serve customers across the state with the level of quality they expect from us."

Roadway is investing heavily in local hiring throughout Texas, with roles opening across operations, logistics and customer support. Building a strong Texas based team is central to the company's approach to expansion, ensuring that every market is staffed by people who understand the community and can deliver the high level of service Roadway is known for.

To further introduce Roadway throughout Texas, the company will build on its long-standing leadership in creator-lead marketing. Roadway was the first moving company to embrace creators as a primary storytelling channel, pioneering a model that has since become a benchmark across the category. The company will continue to collaborate with a range of voices across Dallas, Austin and Houston to ensure the brand is presented in ways that feel authentic, community focused and reflective of local culture.

Roadway's Texas offerings include residential, commercial, luxury, long-distance, and international moving, all supported by one of the most advanced technology platforms in the industry. Through the Roadway app, customers can schedule services, track their trucks in real time, sign documents, and communicate directly with their crew. Dedicated moving consultants and professional packing services ensure a smooth, dependable experience from start to finish.

Roadway also owns and operates its own climate-controlled storage facilities, offering secure, high-quality storage solutions as part of its elevated service model.

With its commitment to premium service, thoughtful innovation and a people-first philosophy, Roadway Moving is redefining what moving looks and feels like in Texas and strengthening its role as a hospitality-focused brand that happens to move people.

For more information about Roadway Moving's new Texas location and services, visit www.roadwaymoving.com and follow @RoadwayMoving on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Roadway Moving

Roadway Moving is a nationally recognized, full-service moving and storage company headquartered in New York City. Known for its white-glove service and customer-first philosophy, Roadway delivers seamless residential, commercial, luxury, long-distance, and international moves supported by one of the most advanced technology ecosystems in the industry.

Roadway's proprietary digital platform provides real-time visibility and security throughout every stage of the move, integrating live tracking, on-truck cameras, state-of-the-art scanning systems, and a fully digital move management experience accessible from any device. The company also owns and operates its own climate-controlled storage facilities, ensuring maximum safety, accountability, and care for customers' belongings.

With a market-leading Net Promoter Score of 91, Roadway Moving is fully licensed and backed by a highly trained team—setting the standard for innovation, transparency, and reliability. The result is a moving experience that's smarter, simpler, and more secure. For more, visit www.roadwaymoving.com.

SOURCE Roadway Moving