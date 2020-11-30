ROAM Beyond Creates Two New Secluded Winter Destinations in Montana's Glacier County

"ROAM Beyond is reimaging what adventure travel can be. We've created a comfortable and physically distant but socially connected remote-living experience for travelers looking for outdoor adventure with indoor comforts," said Corey Weathers, CEO and co-founder of ROAM Beyond. "Montana offers incredible and breathtaking experiences in one of our favorite places. We're thrilled to introduce travelers to Montana in a way that is respectful, aware, and allows us to become a responsible member of the community."

Adhering to Montana's state guidelines on travel, social distancing, and limitations of small group numbers, ROAM Beyond's new destinations are perfect spots for your winter basecamp. Whitefish and Glacier National Park are iconic areas for world-class fat tire bike riding, snowshoeing, and skiing. But, if your idea of snowy adventure means sipping hot cocoa, sledding down powdery hills, and enjoying a sleigh ride with your family, we've got you covered.

"The health and well-being of our guests, staff, and the local communities are of paramount importance to us," said Weathers. "ROAM Beyond is taking extra precautions on social distancing regulations and cleaning procedures to ensure that all of our guests are comfortable in our spaces."

ROAM Beyond was established to provide immersive, transformational, and off-the-grid experiences. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we have enhanced our program offerings to provide a haven or sanctuary for you to disconnect and unplug to recharge. We are unwavering in our commitment to the health and well-being of every guest and staff member. We have instituted a zero-tolerance policy for actions that go against established health protocols at our destinations. For further details about our commitment to our guests and team members' health and well-being, visit our pledge here .

Reservations for our Whitefish and Glacier destinations are now available, with roaming cabins offering accommodations for one to four travelers and our Haven Experience for up to 10. Come join us, and you'll see there are unlimited ways to explore the quiet magic of a true Montana winter.

For more details about ROAM Beyond's new locations in Montana, visit our new booking page at www.roambeyond.travel/book . Weekend experiences may also be customized by contacting [email protected] . Available dates in Whitefish begin on Dec. 17, and our Glacier National Park location starts on Jan. 14.

Photos of ROAM Beyond's new booking destinations are available at the following link: http://bit.ly/ROAMMediaKit .

ROAM Beyond provides adventure travelers with sustainable, mobile roaming cabins located in rustic and authentic destinations. ROAM Beyond has reimagined the outdoor experience for travelers looking for amplified adventures with elevated comforts, no matter what season they're roaming. ROAM Beyond offers two adventure travel experiences in Montana, with additional locations throughout the West coming in 2021. For more information on ROAM Beyond, please visit www.roambeyond.travel and follow us on Facebook and Instagram .

