ROAM Capital Ranks Among Top 10 Private Equity Placement Agents Globally and #1 in Latin America

BOGOTÁ, Colombia, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ROAM Capital is honored to announce its inclusion in the 2024 global private equity placement agents' rankings published by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The firm tied for the #10 position globally and proudly claimed the #1 spot among its peers in Latin America. This prestigious recognition underscores ROAM Capital's unwavering commitment to quality and its ability to deliver exceptional results for its clients, some of the world's leading alternative fund managers.

Despite challenging global fundraising conditions, ROAM Capital has cemented its reputation as a leader in the private equity distribution space. The firm's success reflects its dedication to providing top-tier investment opportunities to its extensive network of over 500 investors across Latin America, including the region's largest institutional allocators and most sophisticated private investors. This achievement is a direct result of ROAM's steadfast focus on rigorous research, market analysis, and due diligence—key differentiators in an increasingly competitive landscape.

"We are incredibly proud of this recognition, which highlights the trust and confidence that our clients and investors have in ROAM Capital," said Philippe Stiernon, Founder, CEO, and Managing Partner of ROAM Capital. "Our research-focused manager selection process enables us to sell with high conviction and quickly showcase investors all the key nuances surrounding a GP's strategy, both from a quantitative and qualitative standpoint. Our goal is to connect investors with world-class alternative fund managers, offering strategies that deliver superior risk-adjusted returns."

ROAM Capital's ascent to the top of the Latin American private equity distribution market and its inclusion in the Top 10 global rankings alongside renowned industry players such as Credit Suisse is a testament to the firm's dedication and ability to identify quality GPs and foster long-term partnerships. By leveraging its robust investor network and expertise in alternatives, the firm continues to deliver exceptional results and value add for institutional investors, family offices, and fund managers alike.

"This achievement validates the virtues of solely working with a handful of extremely high-caliber GPs, doing real diligence, and resisting the urge to become a supermarket. The goal now is to bring ROAM's research-based placement approach to other regions outside of Latin America," Stiernon noted.

About ROAM Capital

ROAM Capital is a leading Latin American alternative investments consultant and the first placement group in the region exclusively focused and highly specialized in private equity and other alternatives. The firm's research-based approach provides tailored solutions and strategic insights to over 500 LPs across Latin America, connecting them with top-tier global alternative fund managers.

