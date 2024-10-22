ROAM Communications Named as an Inc. 2024 Power Partner

The annual list recognizes the country's leading B2B companies that have proven track records of supporting entrepreneurs and helping companies grow

TULSA, Okla., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ROAM Communications, a boutique public relations consulting collaborative, has been recognized among 359 companies as part of Inc.'s third annual Power Partner Awards. Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, announced the prestigious list, which honors B2B organizations across the country that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow.

Every company on the Inc. Power Partner award list received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners, which cover marketing and advertising, health and wellness, financial services, legal, logistics, public relations, and productivity, support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, and fundraising, allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

"This is our definitive listing of vendors and suppliers who have demonstrated excellence in serving small- and midsize customers," says Inc. editor in chief Mike Hofman. "As part of the vetting process, our team of editors, researchers, and reporters gathered information on companies' products and services, assessed their reputation as captured in online comments and forums, and collected customer testimonials to ensure that the sales pitch matches the actual client experience. In every case, we spoke to founders like you who were happy to attest to a vendor's genuine commitment to a mutually beneficial business partnership. We're happy to be the conduit for that positive word of mouth."

"Being recognized as a true partner in our clients' success is what matters most," said Kat Eller Murray, founder and principal of ROAM Communications. "At ROAM, our mission has always been to empower startups by providing strategic communications that drive business growth. This award is a testament to the trust our clients place in us and the collaborative approach we take in helping them achieve their goals."

ROAM Communications is a trusted partner for companies, especially startups, that need help developing effective communications strategies, crafting impactful messages, and gaining meaningful media coverage. With a focus on aligning communications efforts with business objectives, ROAM offers tailored solutions to meet each company's unique needs, goals, and budget. This personalized approach not only increases media coverage but also enhances brand visibility and credibility, making communications a powerful tool for business growth.

Over the past decade, ROAM's strong results have led to long-lasting client relationships. Nine client points of contact have re-engaged ROAM after moving to new ventures, and nearly two dozen have extended or expanded their projects. In some cases, planned engagements have grown significantly, such as a three-month project that extended to over three years and another that tripled in length to accommodate family leave. By tightly integrating with our clients, ROAM becomes a seamless extension of their organization and team.

The November 2024 Issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on newsstands beginning October 29, 2024. To view the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2024

About ROAM Communications, Inc.

ROAM Communications is a boutique public relations consulting firm focused on working with technology companies and nonprofits of all sizes on their communications strategy and execution. We are seasoned, independent public relations professionals with a broad network of consultants specializing in technical writing, event management, social media, and more. ROAM Communications is certified as a Women's Business Enterprise by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), the nation's largest third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women. For more information, visit www.roamcomms.com .

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, digital, print, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

SOURCE Roam Communications Inc.