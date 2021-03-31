Roam Often Provides Gift Guides for Holidays & Events - From Mother's Day, to the Holiday Season, and Everything in Between

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As People Look For Unique and Thoughtful Gifts for Their Loved Ones, Travel Jewelry Case and Travel Accessories Maker, Roam Often, Offers Gift Recommendations for Holidays and Events.

Travel jewelry case and travel fashion accessory maker Roam Often has a fun, informative new content series for anyone looking to find that perfect gift for their loved ones. Whether it's Mother's Day gifts for every type of mom, from the new mom, to the active mom, to even the pet mom - Roam Often has you covered. Previous gift guides have included Valentine's Day (which included gift ideas for your boyfriend, girlfriend, galentine, and even yourself), and the Holidays (complete with a special stocking stuffer guide).

"It's important to reach out and connect with your loved ones, and sometimes that involves giving them a thoughtful gift, something to let them know you are thinking of them," said Alisha Chocha, Co-Founder at Roam Often. "We hope our Gift Guide series helps people answer that age-old question of what to give and offers people some unique ideas they might not have thought of. Above all we hope this encourages people to celebrate the holidays, big and small, and cherish their family and friends."

Roam Often travel accessories also make the perfect gift for anyone in your life. From The Wanderer, the jewelry travel case that keeps your jewelry organized and secure, whether you are on vacation or just heading to the office or gym. To The Travelista, a stylish and versatile travel blanket scarf, perfect for keeping you cozy while on the go. And finally, The Lift, a hair tie bangle set that is chic and functional - the perfect accompaniment to your wrist. And now Roam Often is offering greeting cards with the ability to include a personalized gift message inside, to make gifting even easier.

Upcoming for Mother's Day, Roam Often is running a promo, buy a product for mom and get one for yourself at 30% off, from March 29th - April 30th (code: MOTHERSDAY). Keep an eye out for future gift guides and holiday promotions on Roam Often products.

You can read about the gift guides at https://roamoften.com/blogs/news/tagged/holiday .

About Roam Often

Roam Often creates compact, lightweight, and stylish travel jewelry cases for the modern woman, as well as functional travel accessories that are perfect for packing in suitcases. Roam Often encourages travelers to do just that, while maintaining the style and look they love.

