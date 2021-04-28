Roam Robotics Announces Ascend Smart Knee, Pioneering a New Era of Human Mobility

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roam Robotics , the company expanding human mobility with wearable robotics, announced today that Ascend, a first-of-its-kind smart knee orthosis that helps wearers reduce knee pain and improve mobility, is available for pre-orders. Ascend's technology is actively adapting, meaning it senses the body's movement, automatically adjusts to the wearer's needs, and provides precise support at the right moment for target muscle groups. It is a registered Class I device with the FDA and will be available for purchase directly and covered by private and Medicare insurance, radically expanding public accessibility to wearable robotic devices.

"Roam is focused on a massively underserved market. More than 20 percent of the global population is limited by their body's mobility, and as medical advancements help people live longer that number is only going to increase," said Tim Swift, Roam's CEO and Founder. "Our approach to wearable robotics works seamlessly with the human body to help people lead healthier, happier and more active lives, unhindered by physical limitations."

Ascend is designed to help relieve knee pain and support functional improvements, dramatically improving mobility for patients. A clinical study of knee osteoarthritis participants demonstrated an average of 46 percent pain reduction, and 67 percent exhibited functional improvement when using the device. Ascend is the first wearable robotic device to show usefulness in everyday life for people suffering from joint pain who want to regain independence and live more active lifestyles.

Ascend Highlights:

Advanced sensor technology: State-of-the-art embedded sensor technology intuitively senses and supports everyday movements, such as getting up from sitting positions or going up and down steps. The novel technology can also help those struggling with strenuous or extended activities such as gardening or long walks on the beach without pain or discomfort.

The company has previously demonstrated commercial success with hundreds of users affirming the unique benefits of Roam's AI-informed technology for more high-impact physical activity. Forge , a sister product for the US military is built to increase soldiers' endurance, speed, and strength. Roam plans to expand Forge into other industries with high physical demands, such as emergency first responders. All of the company's products are constructed from high-strength plastics and use air compression ensuring they are lightweight, powerful and cost effective. They are also designed to generate insights from user mobility data and optimize device performance using innovative AI/Machine learning algorithms. With existing manufacturing processes, Roam can scale and deliver robotic wearable solutions that are accessible to millions of people worldwide.

Ascend is now available for pre-orders, and devices will begin to be shipped in late summer of 2021. All devices are custom-built and initial customers placing pre-orders are invited to try Ascend in San Francisco.

For more information about Ascend, or to pre-order, click here .

About Roam Robotics

Roam Robotics is dedicated to helping millions of people push past their current physical boundaries and extend their ability to do the activities they love. Roam was founded by Dr. Tim Swift in 2013, with the dream of developing lightweight, low cost, wearable robotic devices that can be easily integrated into everyday life. Roam's proprietary technology generates unmatched power-to-weight ratio, utilizes scalable manufacturing techniques and harnesses innovative AI-informed robotics to improve and expand the boundaries of human mobility.

For more information about Ascend, visit: www.ascend.health

For more information about Roam Robotics, visit: www.roamrobotics.com

