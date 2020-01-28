Roambee Raises $15.2M to Help Shippers Monitor and Automate their Supply Chain

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Roambee, an on-demand shipment and asset monitoring platform company serving the manufacturing, logistics, transportation, finance, pharmaceutical and automotive industries, today announced a $15.2 million additional Series B financing.

Led by Anchor Group, a Swiss-based investment firm focused on industrial innovation platforms, and Comcraft, a global investment group, the Roambee series also included investments from Intuitive Ventures, logistics conglomerate Jebsen & Jessen, Indonesia's largest wireless service provider Telkomsel and industrialist Anant Singhania. Roambee has experienced 100 percent year-over-year growth and this new round of funding will be used to expand its operations and accelerate sales globally.

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, CA, Roambee's sensor logistics platform uses IoT sensors to collect data, artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver insights and foresights and robotic process automation (RPA) to automate operations within the enterprise. This one-of-a-kind technology combination is set to power the digital enterprise of the future and Roambee is on the forefront of it today.

Anchor Group reviewed nearly 400 companies in logistics and supply chain tracking and digitization before choosing Roambee as the IoT technology to win. Anchor Group's Managing Partner Dweep Chanana, said, "As the only company to collect, translate and transform data into actionable intelligence operating globally, we believe that Roambee is already materially disrupting the logistics industry and well poised to drive and benefit from further transformation of supply chains."

"Roambee delivers a proven end-to-end goods and asset monitoring solution," Chanana continued. "As a first step to creating connected supply chains, their integrated approach has resonated strongly with major enterprises who are undertaking major deployments – establishing Roambee as a clear leader in this field. We are excited to support them in scaling up to meet demand as more organizations recognize the need for and value from real-time supply chain monitoring."

Roambee has more than 200 paying customers with operations in Brazil, Mexico, India, Germany, UK and UAE. The company's customers include the top three global companies in pharmaceuticals, global logistics and food & beverages; and its logistics platform enables them to eliminate disruption in their supply chain and deliver their shipments on time in quality condition.

Sanjay Sharma, CEO of Roambee, said, "Customers begin by using our service as an early warning system to eliminate disruptions and reduce risks in their supply chain. We then extend our value proposition by providing insights and foresights to streamline and optimize their operations. Anchor's investment is a strong validation of our technology and our team."

Roambee offers a real-time, multi sensor, visibility solution to monitor goods and assets indoor, outdoor, and in-transit to eliminate business disruptions. The company's on-demand service enables those responsible for supply chain and/or field asset performance a real-time window into a number of critical metrics and situations (current location, cold chain, security breach, such as tampering, route deviation, chain of custody, and more) when their shipments or assets are in-transit or afield, to help proactively address any discrepancies. Roambee's solutions, where its customers pay only for the shipments or assets they track, deliver a powerful trifecta: a combination of innovative sensor hardware and cloud software, predictive analytics, and healthier ROI for businesses. It is headquartered in Silicon Valley, CA and has operations in six countries – UK, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, UAE, India.

