Roambee Recognized in '2021 Gartner Tracking and Monitoring Business Process Context: Magic Quadrant for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms'

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roambee is identified as one of the 9 global supply chain technology companies in '2021 Gartner Tracking and Monitoring Business Process Context: Magic Quadrant for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms.' According to the report, "In real-time transportation visibility platforms (RTTVPs), the data is collected from the carrier rather than from an independent IoT devices as in the case of tracking and monitoring solutions." The report further states, "It can also extend the visibility beyond the delivery of the product and is often used to track the location and condition of the product in the yard or the warehouse."

Roambee delivers dedicated monitoring solutions built on real-time location, temperature, spoilage, damage, and tamper signals. It combines such first-hand sensor inputs with non-sensor intelligence to offer trusted insights and foresights that drive logistics automation.

Roambee's recent award-winning sensor, the BeeSense Air, is an example of dedicated monitoring of multimodal shipments, making it possible for any actor in the air cargo supply chain to get firsthand visibility at a package level. Roambee's Honeycomb – an immersive location-aware platform coupled with its suite of sensors is purpose-built for applications like capturing demand signals at point of sale, optimizing returnable packaging inventory, monitoring ocean cargo from the first to the last mile, and more.

Roambee's CEO Sanjay Sharma said, "Visibility that's both reliable and actionable is hard to generate. It is more than simply tracking your transporter. Roambee's work on building the complete visibility stack has ensured that its supply chain signals are verifiable, offering better real-time supply chain visibility to its customers."

Roambee demonstrated rapid growth. It services more than 300 enterprise customers around the world. During the pandemic in 2020, Fortune Global 500 companies like Lenovo, Mondelez, and Daimler (Mercedes) kept their logistics running using Roambee's real-time solutions for location, condition, and security, without relying on carriers alone for information.

Roambee achieved a 126% increase in sales orders in 2020 and completed its Series B1 totaling upwards of $18M led by Temasek & Kuehne + Nagel backed Reefknot Investments to drive global expansion ahead of its Series C round targeted for Q2 2021.

Roambee deployed a real-time pharma cold chain monitoring solution at scale for one of the largest US-headquartered COVID-19 vaccines makers in the world.

As a key cold chain logistics player, Roambee recently hired former WHO advisor and supply chain expert, Michael Culme-Seymour, as its Vice President & Managing Director of APAC to increase its footprint in the region and further improve its value for the pharma and food industries, globally!

Gartner Report Referenced

Gartner, Tracking and Monitoring Business Process Context: 'Magic Quadrant for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms', Andrew Stevens, et al, 19 April 2021.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Roambee

Roambee's vision is to transform businesses by democratizing access to verifiably better supply chain visibility. Roambee offers end-to-end supply chain visibility to 300+ enterprise customers across Pharma, Food, Chemicals, Automotive, Electronics, Consumer. and Logistics industries. Roambee is headquartered in the Silicon Valley, USA with regional offices in Mexico, Brazil, UK, Germany, UAE, India, Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia to service its worldwide customer and partner base.

Media Relations

Premsai Sainathan

Sr. Director, Global Marketing

Roambee

+1 (408) 461-5221

[email protected]

SOURCE Roambee