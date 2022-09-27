Roambee Recognized in '2022 Gartner® Tracking and Monitoring Business Process Context: Magic Quadrant™ for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms'

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Roambee has been identified as one of the 8 Notable Vendors in the '2022 Gartner Tracking and Monitoring Business Process Context: Magic Quadrant for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms.' According to the report, "tracking and monitoring is a segment of the visibility solutions market that provides a different aspect of tracking or visibility which is often complementary to real-time transportation visibility. In real-time transportation visibility platforms (RTTVPs), data is collected from the carrier. In the tracking and monitoring segment, more-granular data is collected in near real time from independent IoT devices."

For years, Roambee has been an innovative provider of technology and services focused on tracking and monitoring shipments of goods, as well as returnable and operational assets in the supply chain. "Our solutions are modular and center on the need for dedicated monitoring and visibility requirements such as temperature, spoilage, security and inventory across different industry sectors including pharmaceuticals, chemicals, food and beverages, electronics, packaging & containers, and automotive," said Sanjay Sharma, CEO of Roambee.

In one example of the depth and breadth of Roambee's value to its customers, recently, one of the world's largest chemical producers that operates across more than 25 countries overcame its greatest supply chain challenges using Roambee's real-time railcar tracking in yard and in transit. Furthermore, Roambee's work on deploying smart sensor technology to transform the rail industry won a spot as one of the six finalists in the 2022 Supply Chain Innovation of the Year Award, hosted by the prestigious Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP).

Sharma added, "Our sensor-based visibility, analytics platform, and innovation offer companies an effective alternative to costly air freight and rail transportation challenges, through measurable ROI realized with 70% more accurate estimated time of arrivals (ETAs). This enables predictable delivery windows and optimization of the railcar fleet with location and condition analysis - a possibility never seen before in rail transportation."

Offering accurate visibility data and intelligence requires a strong quality focus. Roambee's quality standards are validated today by its global customers and third parties. The company continues its commitment to quality improvement, innovation, and customer focus, recently procuring the highest supplier ratings with zero critical errors in its systems and processes. Roambee is currently working to further improve item-level visibility and intelligence in the supply chain.

About Roambee

Roambee offers better supply chain visibility on demand, for on-time, in-full, in-condition delivery of shipments and assets anywhere in the world. 300+ enterprises are improving customer experience, service levels, product quality, cash cycles, business efficiencies, sustainability and automated logistics with Roambee's real-time insights & foresights. More than 50 of them are among the top 100 global companies in the Pharma, Food, Electronics, Chemicals, Automotive, Packaging & Containers, and Logistics sectors. Roambee's innovative AI-powered platform, and end-to-end monitoring solutions, deliver curated and highly accurate supply chain signals built on item-level, firsthand IoT sensor data and non-sensor inputs. The outcome is better multimodal ETAs, OTIF deliveries, 80%+ cold chain compliance and more, including 4X+ ROI on supply chain assets by optimizing utilization and inventory levels.

