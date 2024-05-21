Roambee Unveils the World's First True 5G GPS Smart Label for Unrestricted Shipment Visibility

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking development for the logistics industry, Roambee introduces the world's first true 5G GPS 'peel-and-ship' smart label, rapidly embraced by leading Global 2000 brands. This 4-inch x 6-inch smart label offers a revolutionary 'barcode-like' user experience, leveraging advanced 5G, GPS, and NIST calibrated sensors for temperature, humidity, shock, and light. Designed for single-journey applications, its disposable nature provides enterprises with unprecedented real-time visibility into secondary distribution networks, direct-to-customer deliveries, and end-to-end product flow insights, where traditional reusable trackers fall short.

By seamlessly integrating with Roambee's cutting-edge unified visibility platform, the solution offers accurate & timely insights into ETA, Quality, and Security of shipments across 100% of the supply chain. This innovative solution is designed to cater to the needs of Global 2000 Enterprises including 3PLs, addressing the crucial demand for real-time visibility into time-sensitive and high-value shipments across local and global customer locations, regardless of the transportation mode or the distribution leg.

"Mondelez is highly quality-driven when it comes to cater to high customer-service standards which includes its logistics and cold chain operations. Forecasting On-Time, In-Full and Quality of goods deliveries is thus key to our efficient transportation fulfillment operations. Roambee's supply chain intelligence, powered by its smart label technologies, enables us to analyze and respond to real-time and historical trends by lane, transporter, seasonality, and more, to ensure the availability of quality product on shelf," shared Gurpreet Singh, Logistics Project Manager at Mondelez International.

On the value it adds to 3PL companies, Atsushi Tsuchiya, Senior Expert, Digital – R&D (Data ＆Agile Team) at Yamato Transport, the No.1 Delivery Service Company in Japan, said, "At Yamato Transport, we ship upwards of 2.3 billion parcels annually. The introduction of Roambee's smart label is a potential game-changer in our efforts to safely deliver our customers' important packages. This infrastructure-free application can allow our B2B customers to effortlessly and cost-effectively track and trace packages. The innovation eliminates the typical deployment challenges associated with visibility solutions, revolutionizing parcel logistics."

The label's peel-and-ship experience mimics the simplicity of using a barcode label while eliminating the need for infrastructure like printers. This prevents alterations to existing shipping processes. Global connectivity through 5G offers flexibility in updating tracking frequencies to suit various logistical needs. Its NIST calibrated temperature sensors ensure pharma-grade compliance for live tracking with minimal variance. The label's versatility extends to its ability to track shipments of any size or type, including FTLs, FCLs, LTLs, LCLs, and parcels, emphasizing its adaptability across the supply chain. A simple peel-to-activate mechanism after sticking it on the load guarantees activation.

The smart label conforms to standard shipping label dimensions for seamless unification with shipping labels. The shipper can affix a shipping label upon Roambee's smart label with ease. It also negates the need for customs declarations, streamlining logistics process. The smart label & platform further aligns with Roambee's environmental commitment, aiding in accurately calculating & reducing Scope 3 Emissions, and promoting a greener supply chain.

"Roambee's smart label and platform revolutionize product delivery to third-party destinations," remarked Sanjay Sharma, CEO of Roambee. "They boost retail forecasting with precise product flow insights and issue critical alerts for time-critical component deliveries, ensuring necessary site services are promptly activated upon arrival. The technology also streamlines cross-border logistics, offering automated, physical, and electronic proof of delivery (ePOD). With its wide-ranging applications for direct customer deliveries and secondary and tertiary distribution networks, Roambee seizes a first-mover advantage in a market opportunity exceeding $65 billion."

Roambee's smart label marks a significant milestone in the evolution of logistics and supply chain management. By offering an unmatched level of real-time visibility and control over shipments, Roambee reaffirms its position as a leader in logistics innovation. This launch not only represents a significant advancement in technology but also aligns with Roambee's vision to make supply chains more transparent, automated, and sustainable.

Roambee is a supply chain visibility & intelligence provider enabling on-time, in-full, in-condition delivery of shipments and assets anywhere in the world. 300+ enterprises are improving customer experience, service levels, product quality, order-to-cash cycles, business efficiencies, sustainability, and automating logistics with Roambee's real-time insights & foresights. More than 50 of them are the top 100 global companies in the Pharma, Food, Electronics, Chemicals, Automotive, Packaging & Containers, and Logistics sectors. Roambee's innovative AI-powered platform, and end-to-end monitoring solutions, deliver reliable business signals built on item-level, firsthand IoT sensor data and non-sensor inputs. The outcome is 70% better multimodal ETAs, OTIF deliveries, 80%+ cold chain compliance, and more, including 4X+ ROI on supply chain asset performance. To learn more visit, https://www.roambee.com.

