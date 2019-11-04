RoamHR Offers Financial Institutions Seamless Integration and Account Onboarding for Freelance Customers

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RoamHR, the digital platform empowering the freelance workforce to easily and effectively manage its taxes, offers financial institutions the ability to better attract and meet the banking needs of the increasing number of customers and members who are earning some level of income from 1099 work. With its flexible API, RoamHR's digital platform can be quickly and easily integrated with a bank or credit union's existing core, online banking and mobile banking systems.

Available for download through all major app stores, RoamHR's digital platform provides financial wellness and tax services for freelance and self-employed workers, enabling them to easily and effectively manage their taxes, as well as track expenses and mileage. The platform's patent-pending, continuous accounting capabilities supports income fluctuations and multiple revenue streams, vital for today's growing gig and freelance workforce.

Recently selected as a finalist in the Finastra Fusion Appathon, RoamHR will soon be one of the first apps available in Finastra's FusionFabric.cloud Marketplace, allowing financial institutions to easily connect with the platform. RoamHR will work with its partner banks and credit unions to develop a launch page for integrating the platform with an institution's own internal accounts. RoamHR's highly flexible, open API integration gives customers and members a simple registration process, selecting their applicable accounts and finally detecting them to download the RoamHR app for quick and easy access regardless of time or location. This allows more deposits to remain, increases primacy, and gives those banks the credit unions the opportunity to deepen customer relationships.

"Up to a third of most financial institutions' current customers are already earning some form of 1099 income. With the estimated number of U.S. independent workers at 54 million and rising, it's vital these institutions are able to attract and support the financial needs of this growing workforce," said Rick Gonzalez, Founder and CEO of RoamHR. "Today's banks and credit unions recognize this need, but often have trouble finding the right solutions. RoamHR's platform can not only help them connect and better serve these customers and members as financial wellness partners but can also provide them the opportunity to grow these relationships, and thus, their revenue."

About RoamHR

RoamHR is the ultimate financial platform for freelancers. Our solution is precision-engineered to solve the biggest tax and budgeting challenges faced by the self-employed and contract workers, making it incredibly easy for 1099 employees to save money, plan for quarterly tax payments, track mileage and other deductible expenses, and automate tax payments. Our goal is to unlock new levels of financial freedom for freelancers, wherever they may roam. Whether you're a truck driver, a designer, or a developer for hire, our easy-to-use platform allows freelancers the freedom to focus on the work that you want to do, and not on tax planning. To download the RoamHR platform or learn more, please visit www.roamhr.com.

