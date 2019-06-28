Roaming Hunger Celebrates Fourth Annual National Food Truck Day On Friday, June 28
Visit a participating food truck on Friday, June 28 for exclusive deals in your local area
Jun 28, 2019, 07:00 ET
LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer marks the eleventh anniversary of the modern food truck movement. As National Food Truck Day approaches (June 28, 2019), Roaming Hunger wants to celebrate these local culinary heroes and their inspiring stories.
More than 800 food trucks across the country are participating by providing deals and discounts. Roaming Hunger has invited industry partners to join in spreading the word by getting customers and food trucks involved.
"This year is about celebrating the individual stories of the men and women that make up the mobile food industry," says Ross Resnick, Founder and CEO of Roaming Hunger. "These entrepreneurs are local heroes in their communities, and many of their stories are heartwarming and inspiring. We're inviting everyone to go out and make National Food Truck Day about supporting these amazing small businesses that make life delicious for us every single day."
You can read some of these individual stories by going to the National Food Truck Day website: https://www.foodtruckday.org/truck-stories
This National Food Truck Day, join us in saying 'Thank you' to this small army of entrepreneurs.
National Food Truck Day Across Top U.S. Cities
This year we have more than 800 trucks participating in more than 20 major metro areas all over the U.S., including Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Seattle, Austin, and many more. Many will be offering promotions such as BOGO items, free drinks, and discounts. Find participating trucks, promotions and locations by going to our website: www.foodtruckday.org.
How You Can Support Local Food Trucks
The first step is to go out and eat at a food truck. Share your experience on social media with #nationalfoodtruckday.
Many trucks are providing discounts, promotions, and BOGO deals. All details, including truck locations in your city, can be found on www.foodtruckday.org.
About Roaming Hunger
Roaming Hunger, was founded ten years ago in 2009 to track the emerging movement of gourmet food trucks. Today, we are the leading provider of turnkey food truck catering, concessions, and branded promotions, with a network of over 16,500 food trucks and growing.
To learn more about Roaming Hunger, visit https://roaminghunger.com/.
SOURCE Roaming Hunger
Share this article