Roaming Hunger Celebrates Fourth Annual National Food Truck Day On Friday, June 28

"This year is about celebrating the individual stories of the men and women that make up the mobile food industry," says Ross Resnick, Founder and CEO of Roaming Hunger. "These entrepreneurs are local heroes in their communities, and many of their stories are heartwarming and inspiring. We're inviting everyone to go out and make National Food Truck Day about supporting these amazing small businesses that make life delicious for us every single day."

You can read some of these individual stories by going to the National Food Truck Day website: https://www.foodtruckday.org/truck-stories

This National Food Truck Day, join us in saying 'Thank you' to this small army of entrepreneurs.

National Food Truck Day Across Top U.S. Cities

This year we have more than 800 trucks participating in more than 20 major metro areas all over the U.S., including Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Seattle, Austin, and many more. Many will be offering promotions such as BOGO items, free drinks, and discounts. Find participating trucks, promotions and locations by going to our website: www.foodtruckday.org.

How You Can Support Local Food Trucks

The first step is to go out and eat at a food truck. Share your experience on social media with #nationalfoodtruckday.

Many trucks are providing discounts, promotions, and BOGO deals. All details, including truck locations in your city, can be found on www.foodtruckday.org.

About Roaming Hunger

Roaming Hunger, was founded ten years ago in 2009 to track the emerging movement of gourmet food trucks. Today, we are the leading provider of turnkey food truck catering, concessions, and branded promotions, with a network of over 16,500 food trucks and growing.

To learn more about Roaming Hunger, visit https://roaminghunger.com/.

SOURCE Roaming Hunger

Related Links

http://roaminghunger.com

