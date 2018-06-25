Roaming Hunger Celebrates Third Annual National Food Truck Day On Friday, June 29

"This year is about celebrating the entrepreneurial spirit of our industry," says Ross Resnick, Founder and CEO of Roaming Hunger. "Our goal is to make National Food Truck Day a holiday that the entire food truck industry can own. Whether you're a food truck or a service that supports the industry, we want it to be bigger than Roaming Hunger."

Food trucks have proven they are not a fad; Food Truck Nation, a study conducted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, found that a city's openness to food trucks is indicative of its overall entrepreneurial growth.

This National Food Truck Day, say 'Thank you' to this small army of entrepreneurs. Thank them for their hard work, for making our communities a better place to live, and above all else, making life more delicious.

National Food Truck Day Across Top U.S. Cities

This year we have more than 800 trucks participating in more than 20 major metro areas all over the U.S., including Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Seattle, Austin, and many more. Many will be offering promotions such as BOGO items, free drinks, and discounts. Find participating trucks, promotions and locations by going to our website: www.foodtruckday.org.

How You Can Support Local Food Trucks

This year we want consumers to help support their favorite participating food truck through social media. By posting a photo of your meal with #FoodTruckDay, you can help your favorite participating truck win $500.

Roaming Hunger has teamed up with other industry leaders to offer food trucks a cash prize of $500. The truck that has the most people posting about them on Twitter and Instagram using #FoodTruckDay wins.

Turns out, tweeting with your mouth full can make a big difference!

About Roaming Hunger

Roaming Hunger, was founded in 2009 to track the emerging movement of gourmet food trucks. Today, we are the leading provider of turnkey food truck catering, concessions, and branded promotions, with a network of over 12,500 food trucks and growing.

To learn more about Roaming Hunger, visit http://roaminghunger.com/.

About Rick McNeely

Rick, also known as "DJ Rick," is a Radio DJ for Fishbowl Radio Network in Fort Worth, TX. Along with creating National Food Truck Day, he is also the founder of National Selfie Day. Follow him on Twitter @rickshotz

Partners

Roaming Hunger, Food Truck Empire, Mobile-Cuisine.com, Food Trucks Fort Lauderdale, AshevilleFoodTrucks.com, Food Truck Festivals of America, Boston Food Truck Blog, BookMyLot, Spark Social SF, Best Food Trucks Bay Area, New York Street Food, AZ Feastivals, BensCarts.com, Cincinatti Food Truck Association

