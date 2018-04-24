"The addition of 30 more countries and regions gives ROAMING MAN an advantage over other WiFi service providers in that we simply are able to help more people around the globe stay connected at a low cost," said Julio Zhao, General Manager of ROAMING MAN USA. "Our unlimited data and no contract business model makes ROAMING MAN the perfect accessory for the traveling business professional, family on vacation and individual tourist," added Zhao. With expanded coverage and 24/7 international customer service, ROAMING MAN continues to be a leading voice in the travel and WiFi technology industry.

In addition to the 107 existing countries and regions, coverage now includes:

Caribbean : Anguilla , Antigua and Barbuda , Aruba , British Virgin Islands , Cayman Islands , Curacao , Grenada , Guadeloupe , Guyana , Haiti , Jamaica , Martinique , Saint Martin, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines , Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago , Turks and Caicos Islands

: , , , , , , , , , , , , Saint Martin, Saint Vincent and the , Suriname, , Europe : Bosnia and Herzegovina , Gibraltar , Guernsey, Isle of Man, Jersey, Macedonia , Montenegro

: , , Guernsey, Isle of Man, Jersey, , Asia : Brunei , Kuwait , Oman , Tajikistan

: , , , Africa : Madagascar

About ROAMING MAN: ROAMING MAN is a 4G mobile internet service provider and telecommunications company. ROAMING MAN USA is a division of uCloudlink Network Technology Ltd., a global pioneer in Cloud SIM technology. Established in 2009, the company is based in Hong Kong with offices in US, China, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, India, and Russia. Visit www.roamingman.com for more information and stay in touch at @ROAMINGMANUS on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/roaming-man-announces-availability-in-130-countries-300635199.html

SOURCE ROAMING MAN

Related Links

https://www.roamingman.com

