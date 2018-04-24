ROAMING MAN Announces Availability in 130+ Countries

NEW YORK, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ROAMING MAN (https://www.roamingman.com/), the leading global WiFi hotspot service provider has expanded their coverage to 136 countries and regions. The company provides ultra-fast 4G speed internet and enables users to connect up to 5 devices at an affordable price. Newly expanded coverage includes popular vacation spots for American travelers in the Caribbean Islands from Jamaica, Aruba and Saint Martin to Turks and Caicos Islands. The company will be exhibiting at the IPW 2018 in Denver (Booth # 1383).
"The addition of 30 more countries and regions gives ROAMING MAN an advantage over other WiFi service providers in that we simply are able to help more people around the globe stay connected at a low cost," said Julio Zhao, General Manager of ROAMING MAN USA. "Our unlimited data and no contract business model makes ROAMING MAN the perfect accessory for the traveling business professional, family on vacation and individual tourist," added Zhao. With expanded coverage and 24/7 international customer service, ROAMING MAN continues to be a leading voice in the travel and WiFi technology industry.
In addition to the 107 existing countries and regions, coverage now includes:
- Caribbean: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Curacao, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Saint Martin, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands
- Europe: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Gibraltar, Guernsey, Isle of Man, Jersey, Macedonia, Montenegro
- Asia: Brunei, Kuwait, Oman, Tajikistan
- Africa: Madagascar
About ROAMING MAN: ROAMING MAN is a 4G mobile internet service provider and telecommunications company. ROAMING MAN USA is a division of uCloudlink Network Technology Ltd., a global pioneer in Cloud SIM technology. Established in 2009, the company is based in Hong Kong with offices in US, China, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, India, and Russia. Visit www.roamingman.com for more information and stay in touch at @ROAMINGMANUS on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/roaming-man-announces-availability-in-130-countries-300635199.html
SOURCE ROAMING MAN
Share this article