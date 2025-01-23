Roamly Expands Offerings on Its Digital Insurance Platform to Include Motorcycle and Boat Coverage

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Roamly , a global leader in digital insurance technology and solutions announced a major expansion of its product lineup. Already recognized as a leader in Specialty Insurance, Roamly is now entering the Motorcycle and Boat insurance markets by leveraging its proprietary digital insurance platform, reinforcing its position as the go-to solution for specialty insurance across recreational, mobility and commercial lines.

This strategic expansion aligns with Roamly's mission to modernize the insurance experience by partnering with leading insurance carriers like Progressive NYSE: PGR , Safeco , Foremost and leveraging the digital-first Roamly Enterprise platform. Using its cutting-edge technology and deep industry expertise, Roamly continues to lead the charge in disrupting traditional insurance models.

"Our customers have made it clear that they value convenience, flexibility, and transparency when it comes to protecting their passions," said Brad Simmons, General Manager Roamly. "Expanding into motorcycle and boat insurance is a natural progression of our commitment to cover everything adventurers love through an easy-to-use digital platform."

Meeting a Growing Demand for Specialty Insurance

The recreational vehicle market has seen unprecedented growth in recent years, with millions of Americans embracing RVs, motorcycles, and boats for travel and leisure. Recognizing the need for innovative insurance solutions that match this lifestyle shift, Roamly's expanded offerings are designed to provide customizable policies, competitive rates, and comprehensive coverage for:

: With streamlined options for riders of all types, Roamly ensures hassle-free protection for motorcycles, whether they're used for weekend joyrides or daily commutes. Boats: From speedboats to fishing vessels, Roamly's boat insurance offers robust coverage for water-based adventurers, addressing risks such as liability, theft, and storm damage.

Digital Insurance Platform

The Roamly Enterprise platform offers a modernized insurance experience by providing marketplaces, startups and insurance companies with software to increase speed to market, mitigate risk, price and underwrite insurance, manage policies and claims, and provide consumers with a digital-first purchase experience.

Reinforcing Leadership in Insurance

With this expansion, Roamly solidifies its leadership in specialty insurance by addressing the broader needs of the active lifestyle community. Backed by its partnership with Outdoorsy, the premier marketplace for RV rentals, Roamly brings unparalleled insight into the needs of RVers, bikers, and boaters alike.

"We're not just offering a better insurance experience for consumers, we're leveraging technology to increase speed to market, mitigate risk, price, underwrite and manage insurance policies," added Simmons. "Roamly's continued innovation ensures that our customers can focus on enjoying the journey, knowing they're protected every step of the way."

For more information about Roamly's insurance offerings or to get a quote, visit Roamly.com .

About Roamly

Roamly is a global leader in digital insurance technology and solutions, redefining how consumers and businesses protect what matters most. Roamly Enterprise offers a technologically advanced platform that provides insurance companies with AI-enabled software modules to develop insurance products, increase speed to market, and mitigate risk. From pricing and underwriting to policy and claims management the product agnostic platform also provides consumers with a digital-first quote to bind experience. Operating in the U.S., Canada, and Europe with global insurance partners, Roamly is where the insurance industry and technology intersect to enhance the consumer experience. Learn more at www.roamly.com .

Media Contact:

Lydia Davey

[email protected]

