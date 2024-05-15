Roamly Launches Open Platform 'Roamly Carshare,' With Getaround As Flagship Customer

New integration expands Roamly's insurtech offerings, providing car sharing marketplaces competitive insurance protection

AUSTIN, Texas, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roamly , the leading API-enabled digital insurance platform, today announced the launch of its proprietary Carshare Insurance product designed specifically for commercial fleet vehicle operators. Through Roamly Carshare, carsharing marketplace companies can cover the specific needs of carsharing users during both rental and non-rental periods, offering modernized insurance protection to reward car-sharers while also removing premiums for features they aren't using, thereby helping car-sharer's safeguard their profits.

The significance of this launch comes at a time when the global car sharing market is projected to reach $51.7B by 2030. Post this The first integration of Roamly Carshare is currently live on Getaround, the world’s first connected car-sharing marketplace and its wholly-owned subsidiary for gig carsharing, HyreCar, where the product extends protection to their Power User communities.

Roamly's commercial coverage is designed for individuals and fleet owners who carshare through rental platforms to protect their assets in between rentals — whether they're parked on the lot or being driven for routine maintenance, gas fill-ups, car washes, and more.

"From day one, Roamly was designed as an open API platform to power the global marketplace economy," said Jeff Cavins, Roamly's CEO & Founder. "The peer-to-peer car sharing market is growing rapidly across the globe, and we're proud to support this shift toward environmentally-friendly transportation and mobility-on-demand options."

Meet Roamly Carshare: fast, comprehensive, digital-first

Roamly enables U.S. carshare marketplaces to quickly integrate a unique feature. With Roamly Carshare, carshare companies can:

Provide focused coverage in minutes: Integration is fast and seamless

Integration is fast and seamless Gain a competitive edge: Offer more comprehensive insurance protections to encourage platform loyalty and reduce cross listing.

"We are proud that the Roamly platform is now powering the Getaround community – a pioneer in the carsharing industry," said Cavins. "This partnership is the first step forward on Roamly's roadmap for rapid expansion in the global peer-to-peer car sharing ecosystem."

"Our partnership with Roamly allows us to give Getaround owners greater peace of mind when it comes to period X coverage," said Getaround's CEO Eduardo Iniguez. "We are excited to work with an insurance partner who is a true innovator – as well as a partner who is able to seamlessly integrate their insurance coverage with our platform. Roamly's Carshare Insurance product allows us to continue executing on our mission: to offer more environmentally friendly, connected mobility-on-demand options for drivers and greater income potential for owners."

"This gives our nationwide owner community one more reason to choose Getaround first," said Iniguez.

To learn more about Roamly Carshare insurance, visit roamly.com/carshare-insurance .

About Getaround

Offering a digital experience, Getaround (NYSE: GETR) makes sharing cars and trucks simple through its proprietary cloud and in-car Getaround Connect® technology. The company empowers consumers to shift away from car ownership through instant and convenient access to desirable, affordable, and safe cars from entrepreneurial hosts. Getaround's on-demand technology enables a contactless experience — no waiting in line at a car rental facility, manually completing paperwork or meeting anyone to collect or drop off car keys. Getaround's mission is to utilize its peer-to-peer marketplace to help solve some of the most pressing challenges facing the world today, including environmental sustainability and access to economic opportunity. Launched in 2011, Getaround is available today in more than 1,000 cities across 8 countries including the United States and Europe. For more information, please visit https://www.getaround.com/ .

About Roamly

Roamly, part of the Outdoorsy Group, is the first API-enabled, digital insurance platform with an embedded offering that brings RV insurance to make owners' vehicles 'rent ready.' Roamly provides a suite of unique digital insurance products that eliminate the commercial use exclusion clause that prohibits online renting activity. Roamly underpins outdoorsy.com and allows other peer-to-peer marketplaces to embed professional and personal insurance products – such as rental insurance, trip and travel insurance, and protections such as weather and roadside assistance – directly to customers through simple booking flows. For more information, visit www.roamly.com .

