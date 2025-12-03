Roamly's specialty RV insurance now available to agents on bolt's platform nationwide

Roamly's RV insurance is the first specialty RV offering through bolt, expanding product choice for agents and delivering tailored protection to RV owners.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- bolt, the insurtech with the world's largest technology-enabled insurance exchange, today announced a partnership with Roamly, a digital leader in specialty insurance solutions, to bring Roamly's recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products to the thousands of agents using bolt. This integration expands bolt's specialty insurance portfolio and gives agents and policyholders across all 50 states greater access to tailored RV protection.

Recent research from Progressive Insurance and Harvest Hosts points to sustained RV usage in 2025, with as many as 92% of RV owners saying they expected to travel the same amount or more throughout the year.1 Looking ahead, 2026 is poised to be an even busier road-trip year. With the FIFA World Cup spanning 11 U.S. host cities, the Route 66 Centennial, and America's 250th anniversary, reliable RV protection will be especially important for travelers and the agencies that serve them.

"Our partnership with Roamly adds specialty RV coverage backed by deep underwriting expertise, giving agents more ways to support customers on the road as demand increases," said Nicole Sivieri, Sr. Vice President, Insurance Capital Solutions at bolt. "By expanding our specialty portfolio with dedicated RV protection, we are helping agencies meet a real and growing need with coverage designed specifically for how RV owners travel."

"Together, we are committed to providing agencies and their policyholders with specialized, reliable protection through a simple digital experience," said Brad Simmons, General Manager of Roamly. "Leveraging bolt's innovative distribution model gives Roamly unparalleled access to agents and RV owners seeking robust coverage for their vehicles. This strategic alignment reinforces our role as a trusted brand in specialty insurance, ensuring customers who embrace road trips and new ways to travel are fully protected."

Roamly RV policies are available now to all agents using bolt.

About bolt

bolt is the leading distribution platform for P&C insurance, uniting distributors and insurers to transform the way insurance is bought and sold. The result is the world's largest tech-enabled exchange of insurance products, including two-thirds of America's leading insurers, helping businesses of all kinds distribute insurance, expand market reach, and meet more of the insurance and protection needs of customers.

For more information, visit boltinsurance.com.

About Roamly

Roamly is a leading provider of innovative, specialty insurance solutions purpose-built for the modern mobility and marketplace travel economy. As a Lloyd's Coverholder and AI-first insurance innovator, Roamly delivers a robust platform, deep carrier partnerships, and an expanding ecosystem that empowers consumers, professional fleet owners, and marketplaces to unlock new revenue streams while reducing risk. Our technology harnesses AI, advanced automation, and embedded distribution to power tailored coverages for recreational vehicles, carsharing, and other emerging mobility models—covering everything from underwriting and claims to compliance, data analytics, and real-time risk management. Learn more at www.roamly.com.

