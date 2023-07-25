Roamstead Smoky Mountains Celebrates Grand Opening

News provided by

Roamstead

25 Jul, 2023, 08:00 ET

Roamstead, a modernized campground brand, has opened its flagship site bordering Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roamstead, a collection of modernized campgrounds, officially opened its flagship site, which is adjacent to Great Smoky Mountains National Park (GSMNP). Referred to as "Roamstead Smoky Mountains," and located in Cosby, Tennessee, Roamstead's first location offers an enhanced camping experience in an effort to welcome all adventurers to encounter the magic of the outdoors through genuine hospitality and elevated design.

Continue Reading
Roamstead Smoky Mountains flags
Roamstead Smoky Mountains flags

"The support and excitement for Roamstead has been an absolute blessing, and we couldn't be happier to finally open our doors to our first guests," said Roamstead co-founder, Thomas Connolly. "We want to make the great outdoors as welcoming and comfortable as possible, and I am so proud of our team for delivering on this vision by creating a truly beautiful and accessible campground. If you want to get outside without sacrificing the comforts of home, come stay with us!"

Located between GSMNP's Cosby and Greenbriar entrances, and just 25 minutes from the main Gatlinburg, Tennessee, entrance, accommodations at Roamstead Smoky Mountains include:

  • Cabins — five different floor plans, the largest of which can welcome up to 7 guests
  • RV/camper hookups
  • Yurts
  • Tent sites
  • Lodge rooms

The lodge also includes a pavilion, an outdoor heated pool, a coffee shop and bar, and fire pits that will encourage communal gathering after a day in the great outdoors.

Roamstead Smoky Mountains also has an activity yard, playground, and will offer movie nights to keep the younger adventurers entertained. Roamstead guests will be able to enjoy food and beverage options, including breakfast and dinner items, as well as a selection of regional beers. Similar amenities will be available at all future sites.

Given its proximity to Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Roamstead has partnered with Friends of the Smokies, the philanthropic partner of GSMNP, dedicating a portion of the proceeds from every stay to strengthen the organization's efforts in preserving and protecting the park.

"We are excited that our new neighbor is both welcoming visitors to a fabulous camping experience and also giving back to support the care of Great Smoky Mountains National Park through their generous donations," said Friends of the Smokies president and chief executive officer, Dana Soehn.

To learn more about Roamstead and book reservations, visit https://www.roamstead.com/
To view updated Roamstead Smoky Mountains images, click here.

About Roamstead
Roamstead was established to welcome all adventurers to experience the magic of the outdoors through genuine hospitality and elevated design. We are modernized campgrounds that offer cabins, camper hookups, yurts, and tent sites. All this, to invite brand new campers to the outdoors while enhancing the experience for seasoned nature-lovers.

SOURCE Roamstead

Also from this source

Roamstead Launches Modernized Campground Brand, Announces Initial Campsite Location

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.