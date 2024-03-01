ROAN Fragrances Launches With Range Of Clean, Tea Scents to Inspire the Wanderer Within

"My goal was to build a fragrance brand that celebrated the deep bond we feel when we allow ourselves to wander and connect to the world. We have designed each scent to be inspired by the energy, mood, and vibe of different locations while still allowing you to connect with and interpret the fragrance in a way that makes it uniquely yours." - Helen Lee, Founder

ROAN Fragrances launches with three genderless scents that are clean, vegan, and cruelty-free.

Current Culture ( $160 | 50ml Eau de Parfum): A fresh fragrance that invigorates like the ocean breeze, opening with the brightness of bergamot zest and white ginger, followed by a mindful energy achieved through calming salt notes, soft musk, and the quiet boldness of matcha.



Top: Bergamot Zest, Pink Pepper, White Ginger

Mid: Matcha , Cotton Peony, Neroli

Base: Red Seaweed, Salty Moss, Musk



A fresh fragrance that invigorates like the ocean breeze, opening with the brightness of bergamot zest and white ginger, followed by a mindful energy achieved through calming salt notes, soft musk, and the quiet boldness of matcha. Matcha Neroli Mountain Memories ( $160 | 50ml Eau de Parfum): A woody fragrance that unlocks deep thoughts like the early morning mountain air, opening with the subtle sweet mistiness from Oolong tea and black currant buds, before enveloping into the warm, deep familiarity of classic flora, woods, and leather.



Top: Oolong Tea, Pink Pepper, Black Currant Bud

Mid: Jasmine, Narcissus

Base: Patchouli, Leather, Guaiac Wood, Oakmoss





A woody fragrance that unlocks deep thoughts like the early morning mountain air, opening with the subtle sweet mistiness from Oolong tea and black currant buds, before enveloping into the warm, deep familiarity of classic flora, woods, and leather. Guaiac Oakmoss Porcelain Pulse ( $160 | 50ml Eau de Parfum): A warm earthy fragrance that captures the energy of captivating conversations, opening with the intriguing sweetness of carrot, rhubarb, and pear followed by an alluring blend of delicate white florals, cozy tobacco, and exquisite Darjeeling tea.



Top: Carrot, Rhubarb, Pear, Black Tea, Cardamom

Mid: Peony, Lily, Dried Apricot, Darjeeling Black Tea

Base: Musk, Vetiver , Amber, Tobacco, Hay





A warm earthy fragrance that captures the energy of captivating conversations, opening with the intriguing sweetness of carrot, rhubarb, and pear followed by an alluring blend of delicate white florals, cozy tobacco, and exquisite Darjeeling tea. Vetiver Discovery Set ( $25 | 2ml (x3) Eau de Parfum): Embark on an exciting fragrance journey with the Roots of a Nomad Discovery Set - a full collection of fresh, woody, and earthy tea scents.

ROAN Fragrances is available now at ROANFragrances.com .

Press Contact:

Eunique Griffin

The Woods & Co.

eunique@thewoodsandco.com

SOURCE ROAN Fragrances