ROAN Fragrances Launches With Range Of Clean, Tea Scents to Inspire the Wanderer Within
01 Mar, 2024, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing ROAN Fragrances l Roots of a Nomad, a new clean fragrance brand crafted to transport and rouse the wanderer within through the diverse notes of tea from across the globe. Founded by Helen Lee, an avid tea enthusiast, ROAN Fragrances was inspired by her massive tea collection accumulated throughout her many travels and beautifully highlights this bold, complex, and limitless fragrance note.
