Roanoke-based home service company offers proactive tips for spring maintenance

ROANOKE, Va., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Trust Home Services, a leading electrical, HVAC and plumbing company serving southwest Virginia, says homeowners should devote some time and resources on maintenance and repairs to their home's comfort systems this spring to improve efficiency in the long run.

"Most of us do some spring cleaning and maintenance when we start opening our homes up again after winter, but we should also consider extending our attention to our home's comfort systems," said Ted Puzio, owner of Southern Trust Home Services. "Making sure your home's air conditioning, plumbing and electrical systems are all ready for the warmer months ahead should be given some consideration. Keeping on top of any wear or repairs will lessen the chance these systems will fail and will save the homeowner money over time."

Puzio provided a list of some of the more important tasks homeowners should accomplish as spring approaches:

Schedule a spring tune-up for the air conditioning system. During routine maintenance, an HVAC professional can determine if parts need to be replaced or if other issues could arise when the unit is being pushed during the hottest days later in the year.



Have the ductwork professionally cleaned. If a home is more than 10 years old, chances are the ductwork has accumulated a lot of hair, pet dander, dust mites and other debris. Having the ductwork cleaned and inspected can improve a home's indoor air quality.



Have the plumbing system inspected. Leaks stemming from lack of maintenance can lead to failures that can cost thousands in repairs. Having drains inspected and cleared regularly can also extend the life of the home's plumbing system and prevent total blockages.



Ensure sump pumps are working properly. Late winter and early spring are notoriously wet times of the year as ice and snow in higher elevations begin to melt, saturating the ground. If a home's sump pump stops working during rainy seasons, a home could flood, which can lead to big repair bills.



Schedule a home electrical inspection. Most people only schedule an electrical inspection when they are considering buying a home, but it's a good idea to have an electrical inspection to periodically check for hazards. Homes with outdated electrical outlets, or too few outlets, older panel boxes or no surge protection are at risk for electrical fires and damaged appliances and electronic equipment.

"The cost of running your home's heating and air has been steadily increasing over the last two years, and one of the best ways to save a little money is to have your home comfort systems inspected for necessary repairs and updates to keep them running at their most efficient," Puzio said. "In addition, keeping your systems in their best shape can ensure they run well in every season and can protect your family from harm."

For more information on winter prep or to inquire about services, please contact Southern Trust Home Services at (540) 343-4348 or visit www.southerntrusthomeservices.com.

About Southern Trust Home Services

Founded in 1995 as Southern State Electric, Southern Trust Home Services provides residential plumbing, electrical and HVAC services and drain cleaning to homeowners in more than 60 cities throughout southwest Virginia. Trucks are ready and on stand-by for emergency services 24/7, and financing options and lifetime guarantees are also available. As Roanoke's first home services company to offer a lifetime guarantee on all recommended repairs, Southern Trust Home Services staffs dedicated, certified, licensed and insured, drug and criminal background checked technicians who provide timely, same-day services for a variety of home repairs, installations, and maintenance. An A+ Better Business Bureau accredited company since 2006, Southern Trust Home Services has financing available including 0% for 18 months, and Lifetime Repair Guarantee on stated repairs. To find out more, call 540-343-4348 or visit www.southerntrusthomeservices.com.

