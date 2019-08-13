Roanoke Businesses Partner to Collect School Supplies in Back to School Bash

Hosted in partnership with Big Lick Entertainment, Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs and Macaroni Kid, the Back to School Bash is an extension of their collaborative Stuff the Bus campaign to provide much needed school supplies to the children of southwest Virginia.

"I speak for the entire Southern Trust family when I say we're passionate about equipping our next generations to succeed," said Ted Puzio, owner of Southern Trust Home Services. "There are a lot of children in southwest Virginia that need our help, and we're fortunate to have three like-minded partners in this initiative."

Those attending the event will be treated to free ice cream provided by Freedom First Credit Union and invited to participate in games and crafts. Southern Trust employees and leadership will be on site to collect donations and meet those in attendance.

"This event wouldn't be possible without the help of the Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Virginia, and we appreciate their dedication to our community," Puzio said. "It's going to be a fun time for everyone in attendance, and the donations collected will change the lives of a lot of families as school starts back this year."

For more information on Stuff the Bus and this Friday's Back to School Bash and Drop Off, call Southern Trust Home Services at 540-343-4348 or visit southerntrusthomeservices.com .

About Southern Trust Home Services

Founded in 1995 as Southern State Electric, Southern Trust Home Services provides residential services including plumbing, electrical, HVAC, bathroom remodels, drain cleaning, water treatment and 24/7 emergency repairs to homeowners in more than 60 cities throughout southern Virginia. Roanoke's first to offer a lifetime guarantee on all recommended repairs, Southern Trust Home Services staffs dedicated, certified, licensed and insured, drug and criminal background checked technicians who provide timely, same-day services for a variety of home repairs, installations, and maintenance. A Better Business Bureau accredited company since 2006, Southern Trust Home Services has financing available including 0 percent for 18 months, and Lifetime Repair Guarantee on stated repairs. To find out more, call 540-343-4348 or visit southerntrusthomeservices.com.

