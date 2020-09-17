Roanoke Cement Company's Outreach Honored by Industry Peers

TROUTVILLE, Va., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The cement industry recognized Roanoke Cement Company (RCC) with top honors for Outreach in the 2020 Portland Cement Association (PCA) Cement Industry Energy and Environment Awards this week. The Outreach category honors activities that enhance community, employee, and government relations. The award was formally announced during a virtual presentation by the PCA held on September 16, 2020.

"I am so pleased that our efforts have been recognized and commended by our peer companies in the cement industry," says Lance Clark, Plant Manager at the Troutville Plant. "RCC's outreach activities connect us with our people—community, customers, and employees—and strengthens our relationships."

The PCA's Energy and Environment Awards honor individual cement facilities that exemplify the spirit of continuous environmental improvement and support their resolve with action. The plants recognized exceeded government regulation and requirements of local laws to ensure that their processes and policies contributed to making their communities better places to live and work.

"Outreach is its own reward," says Don Ingrassano, Vice President of Sales - Roanoke Cement and Mid-Atlantic Aggregates. "For example, last year's publicity of RCC's win of the PCA Environmental Performance Award -- and all of its components -- led to the visit by Virginia Governor Ralph Northam."

"As I recall the list of events RCC sponsored, I am impressed with our breadth of promotions, initiatives and publications to our cement communities," says Kevin Baird, President, Titan America's Mid-Atlantic Business Unit. "It is gratifying to be singled out among other cement company applicants on outreach."

RCC was recognized for major local outreach initiatives, including visits and tours of the plant throughout the year by various audiences like Governor Ralph Northam, the U.S. Green Building Council, the Meaningful Watershed Educational Experience (a program for local school students to learn about the Chesapeake Bay Watershed at the plant campus) and the Sunshine Valley School; awards including the achievement of TRUE® Zero Waste Gold (RCC currently diverts 98.4% of generated waste from the landfill) and the PCA Energy & Environment, Environmental Performance Award for 2019; and events like the annual Catawba Creek Cleanup coordinated by the plant with local participation, now in its 13th year.

On the global stage, RCC earned the prestigious ISO 50001 certification, the first cement company to be recognized for elite energy performance management. RCC has employed cement production using less solid fuel and more natural gas, providing energy flexibility for the plant. The Troutville plant is now running at almost 90% natural gas, a cleaner and currently cost-effective change.

About Roanoke Cement Company (RCC)

Roanoke Cement Company is a subsidiary of Titan America, LLC, a leading heavy building materials producer in the eastern United States. Titan America is headquartered in Norfolk, VA and its products include cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete and fly ash beneficiation. Its parent company, Titan Cement International, S.A., headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, is a participant of the UN Global Compact, the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative, based on companies' commitments to implement universal sustainability principals and to support the UN goals.

CONTACT: Mary Beth Kramer

Kramer Consulting

(215) 431-3946

SOURCE Roanoke Cement Company