Roanoke College Announces New Senior Leaders

Roanoke College

Aug. 30, 2023

Key New Hires Play a Pivotal Role in College's Mission

SALEM, Va., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roanoke College has named six new hires in senior leadership positions, each playing a pivotal role in Roanoke's work to champion student potential and provide learning and leadership through leading-edge academic programs and transformative educational experiences.

Roanoke College announces new leaders (top from left) Brian Reed, James Pennix, Dave Taylor, (bottom from left) Leslie Warden, Curtis Campbell and Meghan Jester.
Brian D. Reed has been appointed as the inaugural Vice President for Student Success, leading the new Student Success Division. Reed will be responsible for shaping a "student-ready, student-first" culture and will foster partnerships across campus to design environments and support services across the arc of the student experience. He will provide leadership for an integrated and inclusive student-success experience as part of Roanoke's overall initiative to support students and provide transformative learning experiences.

James "JP" Pennix has been named Vice President of Enrollment Management, overseeing the offices of admissions and financial aid. With over 20 years of experience in recruitment and leadership at different institutions, Pennix returns to Roanoke to ensure a positive impact on prospective students.

Dave Taylor has been named Assistant Vice President for Academic Operations. Most recently Associate Dean for Academic Affairs & Administration, Taylor will manage the college's academic offerings in his reconfigured role. He also oversees academic affairs data and software projects, participates in the Academic Integrity Council and supervises its chair, serves as a deputy Title IX coordinator and helps the division manage projects and achieve goals, including accreditation.

Leslie Warden, who has taught art history and archaeology at Roanoke since 2012, has been appointed to be the new Assistant Vice President for Curriculum and Advising. In her new position at Roanoke, she works closely with faculty across campus to improve curriculum, advising, and assessment. Warden's responsibilities also include serving on the Curriculum, General Education, and Academic Assessment committees and supporting Roanoke's institutional goals of retention and student success.

Curtis Campbell has been appointed the new Director of Athletics. Campbell has extensive experience managing DII and DIII athletic programs and served on several NCAA committees. Campbell will serve on President Shushok's cabinet and provide strategic and student-centered leadership to the Roanoke Maroons' NCAA Division III athletic program.

Meghan Jester has been appointed the new Director of Career Exploration in the Center for Purpose, Life, and Career Exploration (PLACE), where she will work closely with students as they explore and pursue career paths through programs, resources, and engagement opportunities.

