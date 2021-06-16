Roanoke College Appoints Vice President of Community, Diversity and Inclusion

Ramey will join the College on Aug. 2 as a member of Cabinet, reporting to President Michael C. Maxey.

Ramey comes to Roanoke College with vast experience in higher education. She most recently served as vice president for regional and community programs at Francis Marion University in Florence, South Carolina, where she led diversity and inclusion efforts through programming, presentations, training and leadership development. Ramey served as vice president for student affairs and dean of students at Francis Marion prior to her appointment as the university's vice president for regional and community programs. In the Florence community, Ramey has served on several boards, including the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce and the Diversity Initiatives Network Advisory Board.

Ramey also has served as interim dean of students and associate dean of students at Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia. Prior to that, she was assistant dean of students at Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas, as well as coordinator of judicial affairs. She also has held positions at Aiken Technical College, Case Western Reserve University and the Georgia Institute of Technology.

At Roanoke, Ramey will lead collegewide efforts to create a community where all students, faculty and staff are respected and valued, and have a sense of belonging. Building on the momentum and accomplishments of recent years, Ramey will work to accelerate and refine the College's efforts for and commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

"We are excited for Teresa to bring her expertise in building strong communities to our community at Roanoke College," Maxey said. "Throughout the candidate selection process, Teresa notably connected with faculty, staff and students, and we know she will collaborate and connect in powerful ways at Roanoke College."

"We are grateful to the Board of Trustees for recognizing the importance of the role and supporting the hire," Maxey said.

Ramey holds a Bachelor of Arts in speech communications from Western Kentucky University and a Master of Science in instructional development from Jacksonville State University. She is close to completing her dissertation toward the Doctor of Education in higher education administration from Northeastern University.

"I know how special the Roanoke College community is, and I can't wait to work with the students, faculty, staff and others along the way to further the College's success and involve everyone in meaningful community inclusion work," Ramey said. "I am honored to serve the College under President Maxey's leadership."

Roanoke College, located in Salem, Virginia, offers an innovative core curriculum and majors that allow for depth of study and research. Roanoke College encourages students to believe in themselves and their potential. Students participate in internships, creative projects, community service, and study away — endeavors that help them find their purpose in life. The Roanoke College experience is a full one, only enhanced by its setting — minutes away from a vibrant city and the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains.

