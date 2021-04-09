Roanoke electrical service expert helps homeowners prep for spring safety

"Many homeowners will start their spring cleaning projects soon, and that's an opportunity to review your home's electrical system and look for ways to reduce the risk of power loss or worse," said Ted Puzio, owner of Southern Trust Home Services. "It's also a good time to prepare for possible spring storms. Lightning strikes and downed tree limbs can be dangerous and cause major damage, but it's possible to significantly decrease the risk by taking a few simple steps now."

Puzio offers the following tips for conscientious homeowners:

Watch out for power lines: During spring cleaning, keep tools, ladders and other objects clear of outdoor electrical lines. If tree branches are crowding the lines, call a professional – don't trim trees near power lines yourself.

During spring cleaning, keep tools, ladders and other objects clear of outdoor electrical lines. If tree branches are crowding the lines, call a professional – don't trim trees near power lines yourself. Replace frayed cords: Check the house for any appliances with worn-out power cords. Replace or repair as needed to reduce the risk of outages and electrical fires.

Check the house for any appliances with worn-out power cords. Replace or repair as needed to reduce the risk of outages and electrical fires. Don't overload outlets: Think of extension cords and outlet adapters as temporary solutions. If you don't have enough outlets for your appliances and devices, consider installing additional outlets or streamlining electrics and electronics.

Think of extension cords and outlet adapters as temporary solutions. If you don't have enough outlets for your appliances and devices, consider installing additional outlets or streamlining electrics and electronics. Protect heating and cooling equipment: Confirm that your home's electrical system is grounded so a lightning strike or power surge is less likely to damage your HVAC unit. A surge protector offers an additional line of defense.

Confirm that your home's electrical system is grounded so a lightning strike or power surge is less likely to damage your HVAC unit. A surge protector offers an additional line of defense. Install a home surge protector: A whole-home surge protection system provides a more reliable and complete safeguard against unexpected electricity spikes than simple power strips. They also offer peace of mind, because you won't have to worry about losing important or valuable electronic files every time it rains.

"Whether it's from old equipment or a weather-related outage, the consequences of electrical malfunctions range from inconvenience to serious injury and even death," Puzio said. "Preparation is key. A professional can offer a holistic view of your particular situation so you can choose the solutions that work for you, letting your family fully enjoy the coming season."

For more information, call Southern Trust Home Services at (540) 343-4348 or visit www.southerntrusthomeservices.com.

About Southern Trust Home Services

Founded in 1995 as Southern State Electric, Southern Trust Home Services provides residential plumbing, electrical HVAC services, drain cleaning and one day bath remodel services, including 24/7 emergency repairs, to homeowners in more than 60 cities throughout south west Virginia. Roanoke's first to offer a lifetime guarantee on all recommended repairs, Southern Trust Home Services staffs dedicated, certified, licensed and insured, drug and criminal background checked technicians who provide timely, same-day services for a variety of home repairs, installations, and maintenance. An A Better Business Bureau accredited company since 2006, Southern Trust Home Services has financing available including 0 percent for 18 months, and Lifetime Repair Guarantee on stated repairs. To find out more, call 540-343-4348 or visit www.southerntrusthomeservices.com .

