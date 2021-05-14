Roanoke expert recommends planning ahead to prevent water heater emergencies

"For many people, the home water heater is out of sight, out of mind," said Ted Puzio, owner of Southern Trust Home Services. "They don't think about it until it breaks down, and then they're facing a potentially catastrophic situation. One reason homeowners put off installing a new water heater is that they expect a long, drawn-out process that turns their house upside down. But there are a variety of options available now, including affordable same-day installation service that can keep your household on schedule with minimum disruption."

In addition to regular professional maintenance, Puzio recommends homeowners familiarize themselves with their water heater and monitor for any signs of excessive wear, including unusual noises, leaks, higher than usual water bills or visible corrosion.

Age is another important factor. The average water heater lasts eight to 12 years, so it may be more cost-effective to replace an older unit than continue ongoing repairs.

"With regular maintenance and awareness of the warning signs, homeowners can reduce the risk of disaster and experience a smooth, affordable installation without any headaches," Puzio said. "And our scheduled same-day service options mean that replacement or installation doesn't have to be the hassle that many homeowners fear it will be."

For more information about water heater maintenance, repair and installation, including Southern Trust's one-day installation options, call (540) 343-4348 or visit www.southerntrusthomeservices.com.

