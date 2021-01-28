Roanoke expert recommends remodels for safety and efficiency

The potential risks associated with older bathrooms include:

Mold and mildew: Bacteria can take hold inside cracks and crevices, contributing to poor indoor air quality.

Falls: Slippery floors and tiles and high tubs can be a challenge for anyone, regardless of age. Upgrades like handrails, no-slip surfaces and ADA-compliant design can reduce the risk.

Wasted water: Even with regular maintenance, leaks and reduced efficiency can be expected as equipment gets older. Lost water can add up significantly over time.

Major malfunction: Older equipment is more likely to break down, which could mean inconvenience and emergency repair or replacement.

"With concerns about social distancing and essential services, many people may be hesitant to start a major project right now," Puzio said. "Upgrading your bath to keep up with the latest style trends isn't urgent or essential. But if you suspect you're losing money because of an aging shower or toilet, or you want to reduce the risk of illness and injury, it's time to talk to a professional."

Southern Trust offers a full range of remodeling options, including customizable accessibility solutions, one-day remodels and bathtub-shower conversions. For more information, call Southern Trust Home Services at (540) 343-4348 or visit www.southerntrusthomeservices.com.

About Southern Trust Home Services

Founded in 1995 as Southern State Electric, Southern Trust Home Services provides residential plumbing, electrical HVAC services, drain cleaning and one day bath remodel services, including 24/7 emergency repairs, to homeowners in more than 60 cities throughout south west Virginia. Roanoke's first to offer a lifetime guarantee on all recommended repairs, Southern Trust Home Services staffs dedicated, certified, licensed and insured, drug and criminal background checked technicians who provide timely, same-day services for a variety of home repairs, installations, and maintenance. An A Better Business Bureau accredited company since 2006, Southern Trust Home Services has financing available including 0 percent for 18 months, and Lifetime Repair Guarantee on stated repairs. To find out more, call 540-343-4348 or visit www.southerntrusthomeservices.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Southern Trust Home Services

