Roanoke experts advocate trenchless technology as option for sewer repair

"A well-maintained sewer line is essential for your family's health and comfort," said Ted Puzio, owner of Southern Trust. "But repairs can be a major undertaking. The extensive digging required to get access to the sewer line can damage landscaping and potentially disrupt a family's home routine. Trenchless technology offers a convenient, cost-effective solution that allow us to provide the same high-quality results without digging, saving homeowners time and stress."

Trenchless solutions allow technicians to install new piping into the ground through a single access point instead of digging a trench the full length of the pipe. The new pipe, equipped with a cone-shaped tip, slides inside the existing line. As the new pipe is pulled through by a hydraulic motor, the tip splits the old pipe to make space. Trenchless repair can often be completed in one or two days, compared to five for traditional digging methods.

"Sometimes the traditional digging approach is still necessary, but in many cases trenchless offers similar results without the hassle," Puzio said. "Anyone who suspects they have a sewer line that needs repair should consult a professional about the options that are available. That's especially true for anyone who's been putting off repairs because they're worried about the expense or inconvenience."

Sewer lines can be damaged by underground roots or shifting ground. Common signs of a damaged sewer line are slow drains, clogs, gas or sewage odors and damp patches of grass in the yard. Professional sewer line diagnostics are suggested if these problems persist.

For more information about trenchless sewer repair or other services, call Southern Trust Home Services at (540) 343-4348 or visit www.southerntrusthomeservices.com.

About Southern Trust Home Services

Founded in 1995 as Southern State Electric, Southern Trust Home Services provides residential plumbing, electrical HVAC services, drain cleaning and one day bath remodel services, including 24/7 emergency repairs, to homeowners in more than 60 cities throughout south west Virginia. Roanoke's first to offer a lifetime guarantee on all recommended repairs, Southern Trust Home Services staffs dedicated, certified, licensed and insured, drug and criminal background checked technicians who provide timely, same-day services for a variety of home repairs, installations, and maintenance. An A Better Business Bureau accredited company since 2006, Southern Trust Home Services has financing available including 0 percent for 18 months, and Lifetime Repair Guarantee on stated repairs. To find out more, call 540-343-4348 or visit www.southerntrusthomeservices.com .

