Roanoke Home Service Business Offers 5 Tips for Reducing Energy Consumption this Holiday Season

"This time of the year is one of the most difficult when it comes to saving energy," said Ted Puzio, owner of Southern Trust Home Services. "But there are several tips and tricks homeowners can implement that will significantly reduce their utility bills and carbon footprint."

Puzio and Southern Trust Home Services offer the following steps in order to be more energy-efficient over the next couple of months:

Switch to LED decoration lights – On average, LED lights use about 90% less electricity than traditional decorative lights do. They're not expensive either, so homeowners will actually save money in the long run by replacing the traditional lights they already have. Put all your holiday lights on timers – One of the quickest ways to burn through your electricity usage is to leave your decorative lights on constantly. Since turning them off can sometimes be difficult to remember, investing in timers that will turn them off for you is best. Install a programmable thermostat – Installing a programmable thermostat will ensure that your heat isn't running at full capacity when it doesn't need to be. For example, when you're at work during the day, a programmable thermostat will turn the heat down for you. Unplug phantom energy users before leaving town – Most electronics use energy if they're plugged in, even if they're not turned on. Consider unplugging your TVs, computers, printers and DVD players before you leave town for the holidays. Lower your water heater temperature – Turning your water heater temperature down by just 10 degrees will save you approximately 3-5% in energy costs. So, changing it from 140 degrees to 120 degrees can save up to 10% of otherwise wasted energy. Plus, this helps visiting guests avoid accidentally scalding themselves while showering.

"Cutting back on energy during the holidays is not only great for the environment, but also for your wallet," said Puzio. "And with all the other extra expenses that accompany this time of year, the last thing homeowners need is an abnormally high utility bill."

For more information on maximizing home energy efficiency, call Southern Trust Home Services at 540-343-4348 or visit southerntrusthomeservices.com .

About Southern Trust Home Services

Founded in 1995 as Southern State Electric, Southern Trust Home Services provides residential services including plumbing, electrical, HVAC, bathroom remodels, drain cleaning, water treatment and 24/7 emergency repairs to homeowners in more than 60 cities throughout southern Virginia. Roanoke's first to offer a lifetime guarantee on all recommended repairs, Southern Trust Home Services staffs dedicated, certified, licensed and insured, drug and criminal background checked technicians who provide timely, same-day services for a variety of home repairs, installations, and maintenance. A Better Business Bureau accredited company since 2006, Southern Trust Home Services has financing available including 0 percent for 18 months, and Lifetime Repair Guarantee on stated repairs. To find out more, call 540-343-4348 or visit southerntrusthomeservices.com.

