Roanoke Home Service Business Prepares Residents for National Fire Prevention Week

"We want our neighbors to stay warm and cozy during the winter months, but it's important they take necessary precautions to protect their homes from potential fire hazards," said Ted Puzio, owner of Southern Trust Home Services. "It's always best to plan ahead, and fall is the perfect time to prepare your residence for the heating seasons and be reminded of some best practices."

Puzio and Southern Trust Home Services offer the following steps to prevent home fires:

Test smoke alarms – Carefully inspect and be sure smoke alarms throughout the home have fresh batteries and function appropriately. A functioning smoke detector could save thousands in damages and, most importantly, save lives.

– Carefully inspect and be sure smoke alarms throughout the home have fresh batteries and function appropriately. A functioning smoke detector could save thousands in damages and, most importantly, save lives. Inspect all cooking appliances – Make sure stoves and ovens are clean. Ensure they are working properly as well. In some instances, if it they are not operating correctly, it can be a potential fire hazard. Furthermore, leaving these appliances on while not cooking or utilizing them as a heat source for the home is extremely dangerous. Turn appliances off and allow them to cool down before placing anything on top of a stove or inside an oven.

– Make sure stoves and ovens are clean. Ensure they are working properly as well. In some instances, if it they are not operating correctly, it can be a potential fire hazard. Furthermore, leaving these appliances on while not cooking or utilizing them as a heat source for the home is extremely dangerous. Turn appliances off and allow them to cool down before placing anything on top of a stove or inside an oven. Check the dryer – Dryer lint buildup is a leading cause of residential fires. Clear out the lint trap each time a load of clothes is loaded into the dryer. It is also wise to inspect the ventilation annually to clear any buildup.

– Dryer lint buildup is a leading cause of residential fires. Clear out the lint trap each time a load of clothes is loaded into the dryer. It is also wise to inspect the ventilation annually to clear any buildup. Maintain fire extinguishers – It is recommended to keep fire extinguishers in a quickly accessible area and have them regularly inspected in accordance with regulations. To put a fire out as soon as possible, teach all members of the household how to properly use a fire extinguisher.

– It is recommended to keep fire extinguishers in a quickly accessible area and have them regularly inspected in accordance with regulations. To put a fire out as soon as possible, teach all members of the household how to properly use a fire extinguisher. Practice good space heater safety – The utility of a space heater is of great benefit to home owners, but they can be potentially dangerous if not used correctly. Ensure that the space heater is not being used near anything that could potentially catch fire. Clear the area of clothing or blankets, and keep the unit a safe distance from the wall.

The utility of a space heater is of great benefit to home owners, but they can be potentially dangerous if not used correctly. Ensure that the space heater is not being used near anything that could potentially catch fire. Clear the area of clothing or blankets, and keep the unit a safe distance from the wall. Schedule a professional furnace or boiler tune-up – Proper maintenance of a furnace or boiler is essential to the safety of a home, and it may be required by the manufacturer to maintain the warranty. Replace filters every six months, or sooner if there are indoor pets. Do not use furnace or boiler rooms as storage, as many items could be flammable. Clear the fluepipe of any debris to prevent pressure build up and excess work on your unit.

"Accidents can and will happen, but the majority of home fires are easily preventable," said Puzio. "Beyond the cost of damages and sentimental keepsakes, lives are at stake. We hope these tips help as homeowners begin to switch on their heat, and we ask that any homeowners with questions or concerns about their heating systems call us immediately."

For more information on home heating safety and tune-ups, call Southern Trust Home Services at 540-343-4348 or visit southerntrusthomeservices.com .

About Southern Trust Home Services

Founded in 1995 as Southern State Electric, Southern Trust Home Services provides residential services including plumbing, electrical, HVAC, bathroom remodels, drain cleaning, water treatment and 24/7 emergency repairs to homeowners in more than 60 cities throughout southern Virginia. Roanoke's first to offer a lifetime guarantee on all recommended repairs, Southern Trust Home Services staffs dedicated, certified, licensed and insured, drug and criminal background checked technicians who provide timely, same-day services for a variety of home repairs, installations, and maintenance. A Better Business Bureau accredited company since 2006, Southern Trust Home Services has financing available including 0 percent for 18 months, and Lifetime Repair Guarantee on stated repairs. To find out more, call 540-343-4348 or visit southerntrusthomeservices.com.

