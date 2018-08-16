ROAR Logistics Makes Industry Top 100 List

BUFFALO, N.Y., Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ROAR Logistics Inc. continues to be a leader in global logistics services and was recently named to Inbound Logistics' Top 100 3PL Providers list for 2018. The distinction expands ROAR's reach through listings on the magazine's digital platforms, planting ROAR firmly on the radar of potential new customers and positioning the company for further growth.

"This honor is all about our associates and the hard work that they have put in since our inception in 2003. We have never stopped striving to exceed our customers' expectations with each and every shipment," said Bob Rich III, President, ROAR Logistics Inc. "Inbound Logistics is an industry authority and this Top 100 listing not only affirms our efforts but also further positions us as a leading logistics provider, while opening the door to new clients."

The Inbound Logistics (IL) list is a solutions-based resource, rather than a ranked list. It's a collection of the best service providers in the industry, as developed by the IL editorial staff.

"ROAR Logistics Inc. continues to provide the logistics, transportation, and supply chain solutions Inbound Logistics readers need to achieve the speed, visibility, flexibility and control that drives successful supply chains," said Felecia Stratton, Editor, Inbound Logistics. "ROAR is responsive to customers' evolving needs, and that's why Inbound Logistics is proud to honor ROAR Logistics Inc. for empowering logistics and supply chain excellence in 2018."

As part of the listing, ROAR will also be added to Inbound Logistics' dynamic 3PL (third-party logistics) decision support tool, an extensive industry database that matches customers with reliable solutions providers, based on project requirements.

Inbound Logistics magazine, established in 1981, is a leading logistics and supply chain management publication. The Top 100 3PL Providers list was published in the July 2018 print and digital editions of the magazine.

Top 100 Selection Methodology

Inbound Logistics' Top 100 3PL Providers list serves as a qualitative assessment of service providers the magazine feels are best equipped to meet and surpass readers' evolving outsourcing needs. Distilling the Top 100 is never an easy task, and the process becomes increasingly difficult as more 3PLs enter the market and service providers from other functional areas develop value-added logistics capabilities. Each year, Inbound Logistics editors select the best logistics solutions providers by carefully evaluating submitted information, conducting personal interviews and online research, and comparing that data to their readers' burgeoning global supply chain and logistics challenges. IL editors selected this year's class of Top 100 3PLs from a pool of more than 300 companies. The service providers selected by the magazine are companies that, in the opinion of IL editors, offer the diverse operational capabilities and experience necessary to meet readers' unique supply chain and logistics needs.

About ROAR Logistics Inc.

ROAR Logistics Inc. is a global transportation service provider offering an extensive portfolio of rail, ocean, air and highway services to aid its clients in the delivery of their products around the world. ROAR utilizes state-of-the-art technology to coordinate, manage and track shipments from point of origin to final destination. ROAR delivers best-in-class customer service and support via comprehensive operations in major markets throughout the world. More information is available at www.roarlogistics.com.

About Inbound Logistics

Inbound Logistics magazine is the leading multichannel content provider targeted toward business logistics and supply chain managers. Inbound Logistics' mission is to help companies of all sizes better manage corporate resources by speeding and reducing inventory and supporting infrastructure and better matching demand signals to supply lines. More information is available at www.inboundlogistics.com.

