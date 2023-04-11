ROAR® Organic Partners With Jess Sims and Encourages Consumers to "Drink Out Loud" in New Campaign

Complete Hydration™ Beverage Brand Teams Up with Popular Peloton Instructor and Sports Host To Deliver Brand Message

BETHLEHEM, Pa., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ROAR® Organic, the Complete Hydration™ beverage offering a refreshing blend of vitamins, antioxidants, and electrolytes, has partnered with Peloton Instructor Jess Sims, for its biggest campaign to date, "Drink Out Loud." An enthusiastic ROAR® fan from her first sip, Sims embodies the spirit of ROAR's "Drink Out Loud" platform, making the partnership between ROAR and Sims a truly authentic fit.

ROAR® Organic Partners With Jess Sims

"Drink Out Loud" explores the energetic and bold feeling of consuming a ROAR® Organic beverage. The campaign embodies the vibrant, positive spirit of ROAR®, encouraging consumers to be their authentic selves and reminding them that whatever they do, do it out loud. No stranger to ambition and determination, Jess Sims brings the "Drink Out Loud" campaign to life daily as a fitness professional, motivator, and educator. Consumers will also be able to see the "Drink Out Loud" campaign come to life via social, digital, out-of-home advertising, in-store marketing, field marketing, and influencer partnerships, to name a few.

"It's always been my personal mission to help people live happier, healthier lives - I always talk about the importance of taking up space, and living out LOUD symbolizes just that," said Jess Sims, ROAR® Organic Brand Partner. "ROAR® has been a part of my daily routine - as a consumer and as a fitness professional - for years, and I am excited to partner with ROAR and bring the 'Drink Out Loud' campaign to life."

"When Jess reached out to our team, we knew a partnership with her would be a match made in heaven. She is the perfect spokeswoman for our wellness-packed beverage and new immunity-boosting ROAR® Plus Powders as she embodies so much of what our brand stands for," said Sofia Hexsel, Director of Marketing for ROAR® Organic. "Her ability to positively motivate others perfectly captures the meaning of the 'Drink Out Loud' campaign. We are looking forward to a fun and bright partnership together."

The campaign and partnership come on the heels of ROAR®'s newest product line, ROAR® Plus Powders, and a new flavor of its functional hydration and wellness beverages, Strawberry Lemonade. The ROAR® Plus Powder line is a vitamin and electrolyte-packed drink mix made for on-the-go convenience with added immunity-boosting ingredients like additional Vitamin C, Zinc and Elderberry. ROAR® Organic's beverages are low sugar and low calorie, provide 100% daily value of vitamins C, B5, B6, and B12 and are USDA Certified Organic, non-GMO, vegan, and keto-friendly. For more information on ROAR® Organic, please visit www.roarorganic.com.

About ROAR® Organic

ROAR® Organic beverages deliver Complete Hydration™ products with replenishing electrolytes packed into every bottle. In addition to hydration, ROAR® Organic also provides 100% of your daily value of vitamins C, B5, B6 and B12 and is an excellent source of antioxidants from vitamins A, C and E. With only 20 calories and 3g of sugar or less per 18 oz bottle, ROAR® Organic features the perfect combination of ingredients for success — electrolytes for faster hydration, antioxidants to protect against free radicals and B vitamins to help you get up and go. ROAR® is also non-GMO, keto friendly, and vegan. Untwist a cap and experience #CompleteHydration with ROAR®!

MEDIA CONTACT:

Olivia Flores / Carissa Izquierdo

909.263.8083

[email protected]

www.startrco.com

SOURCE ROAR