Roar Social Welcomes Visionaries Mary Lou Song, Sanford Climan, and James Fielding to Board of Advisors

Industry Veterans to Bolster Roar Social's Mission to Revolutionize Social Media for Social Impact

LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roar Social, the new Gen Z platform that reimagines social media as a powerful tool for social change, has announced the appointment of Mary Lou Song, Sanford Climan and James Fielding to its Board of Advisors. With their extensive experience in media, technology, and consumer products, Song, Climan and Fielding are set to play pivotal roles in advancing Roar Social's go-to-market strategy and public product release plans.

Roar Social Board of Advisors (l-r): Sanford Climan, Mary Lou Song, James Fielding

"Mary Lou, Sandy, and Jim are pioneers in their respective fields. Their collective leadership, insight and collective wisdom will be invaluable as we reimagine social media as a positive force for good, said Robert Weiss, CEO and Founder of Roar Social.

"On Monday, the U.S. Surgeon General made it clear that social media is damaging our teens' mental health, and that the industry needs a dramatic new approach," added Weiss. "Roar Social is already reinventing social media as a powerful tool for Gen Z to make their voices heard and create meaningful social impact,"

Roar Social, founded in 2020, transforms social media from a space of passive engagement to one of active social impact. By replacing the "Like" with the "Give," Roar Social democratizes philanthropy through its unique Gamified Giving approach, empowering users to contribute to causes they care about via seamless microdonations with every tap. The addition of Song, Climan and Fielding to the board marks a significant milestone in Roar Social's journey to leverage technology for social good.

Roar Social's Board of Advisors already boasts an impressive roster, including Jeff Raikes (longtime CEO of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation), Mark Rockefeller (global philanthropist and entrepreneur), Emma Cookson (partner in The Brandtech Group), Richard Sarnoff (KKR Chairman of Media), John A. Lack (co-founder of MTV), Heather Moosnick (former YouTube and Hulu executive), Norma Rosenhain (Founder of CREATA) and Andrew Weinreich (founder of Six Degrees and considered the "father" of social networking). This diverse group of leaders provides invaluable insights to guide Roar Social's strategic vision.

Since its founding, Roar Social has made significant strides, including raising more than $10 million in seed funding, developing comprehensive Alpha and Beta products, and emerging from stealth mode in June 2023. The Beta product, available on the Apple App Store since August 2023, has opened the platform to a growing community of engaged users.

"We are super excited to welcome Mary Lou, Sandy and Jim to our Board of Advisors," said Weiss. "Their addition not only enhances our leadership but also underscores our commitment to building a platform that is both impactful and engaging. With their support, we are confident in our ability to redefine social media for a new generation."

Song is a social networking pioneer with a legacy of leadership in Silicon Valley. As one of eBay's earliest employees, she helped grow the user base from 15,000 to 20 million. Song's subsequent roles at Friendster and various successful startups highlight her ability to build and sustain online communities. Currently, she is an Operating Partner at AiiM Partners, investing in technology-enabled companies focused on climate change.

Climan, a visionary in media and technology, is the CEO of Entertainment Media Ventures. His career spans leadership roles at Creative Artists Agency, Universal Studios, and MGM, where he managed top-tier talent and produced acclaimed films such as "The Aviator." Climan's strategic expertise in media investments and his commitment to philanthropy align perfectly with Roar Social's objectives.

Fielding is a published author, consumer products guru and seasoned entertainment executive with a track record of embracing innovative technology. He currently serves as President at Archer Gray's Co-Lab Division. Fielding's distinguished career includes serving as President of Disney Stores Worldwide and of Fox Networks Group consumer products. He also served as Board Chairman of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Roar Social invites creators, influencers, and users to join the VIP Early Access list. Download the Roar Social app in the Apple App Store. To learn more and download photos, please visit RoarSocial.com.

About Roar Social

Roar Social is a new Gen Z platform that reimagines social media as a powerful engine for social impact. Launched in the Apple App Store summer 2023, Roar Social replaces the "Like" with the "Give," leveraging the video content users love to raise money for causes they care about. Roar Social uses "Gamified Giving" to let everyone change the world, one tap at a time.

